Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty Demo Launches Today on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S

A Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty playable demo is now available on consoles, allowing players to try out the upcoming game in development by Team Ninja.

The new demo, which sadly is not available on PC and previous generation consoles, will be available for play until September 26th at 6:59am UTC. The demo will also provide the first taste of the game's multiplayer experience as well as an exclusive in-game item, the Crouching Dragon Helmet, for those who manage to complete the demo.

To celebrate the demo's release, a Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty Twitter campaign has been launched today. All those who follow the game's official Twitter profile and post a gameplay highlight using the #WoLongDemoEU hashtag will have the chance to win an exclusive t-shirt.

Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty launches in early 2023 on PC, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S and Xbox One. The game will also be available on day one on Xbox Game Pass.

184 AD, Later Han Dynasty China. The land is overcome by chaos and destruction. The imperial dynasty that prospered for many years is now about to collapse.

Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty is a dramatic, action-packed story of a nameless militia soldier fighting for survival in a dark fantasy version of the Later Han Dynasty where demons plague the Three Kingdoms. Players fight off deadly creatures and enemy soldiers using swordplay based on the Chinese martial arts, attempting to overcome the odds by awakening the true power from within.

Wo Long refers to a crouching dragon, and also refers to a hero or person of greatness who is not yet known. This is the story of officers, who will later become heroes, during their ‘unknown’ period, and also the story of a protagonist’s rise from being a ‘nobody’.