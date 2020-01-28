Warcraft III: Reforged Official System Requirements Detailed

The official Warcraft III: Reforged system requirements have been revealed today, ahead of the game's launch.

As expected for a remaster, the system requirements are not particularly high. Still, does who want to run the game at the best possible settings will require a beefier system.

Windows Minimum Requirements

Operating System Windows® 7 / Windows® 8 / Windows® 10 64-bit (latest version)

Processor Intel® Core® i3-530 or AMD™ Athlon™ Phenom™ II X4 910 or better

Video NVIDIA® GeForce® GTS 450 or AMD Radeon™ HD 5750 or better

Memory 4 GB RAM

Storage 30 GB HD space

Internet Broadband Internet connection

Input Keyboard and mouse

Resolution 800 x 600 minimum display resolution Windows Recommended Requirements

Operating System Windows® 10 64-bit (latest version)

Processor Intel® Core™ i5-6400 or AMD Ryzen™ 7 1700X or better

Video NVIDIA® GeForce® GTX 960 or AMD Radeon™ R9 280X or better

Memory 8 GB RAM

Storage 30 GB HD space

Internet Broadband Internet connection

Input Keyboard and mouse

Resolution 800 x 600 minimum display resolution

Warcraft III: Reforged includes the original game's campaign as well as The Frozen Throne expansion. Everything in the game has been recreated, and the World Editor has also been improved, making Reforged the definitive edition of the game.

Warcraft III: Reforged is a complete reimagining of a real-time strategy classic. Experience the epic origin stories of Warcraft, now more stunning and evocative than ever before. Reforged Visuals

Vivid recreations of every hero, unit, building, and environment. Legendary Campaigns

Command Azeroth’s greatest heroes and villains over 62 missions that span the continents. Exhilarating Gameplay

Play four diverse races, each with unique strategies, units, abilities, and champions. Limitless Custom Games

Discover an endless universe of player-created games, including MOBAs, tower defense, and more.

Warcraft 3 Reforged launches later today on PC and Mac.