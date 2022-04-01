Lego Star Wars, Nintendo Switch Sports, and more Exciting Games Coming Out in April

Keeping track of all the latest video games coming out is an increasingly complex task, what with multiple PC storefronts, Xbox One, PS4, Switch, mobile, and more to keep track of, but don’t worry, I’m here to help. Every month I'll be running down the games you need to be keeping an eye on, from the big triple-A headliners, to the intriguing indies you might otherwise overlook.

Following an extremely busy February and March, things slow down a bit in April, but there are still some solid-looking titles to look forward to, including Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga and Vampire: The Masquerade – Bloodhunt. Meanwhile, on in the indie front, we get the much-expanded The Stanley Parable: Ultra Deluxe, Chinatown Detective Agency, and more.

Note: While I may have played demos or got early access to some of the games recommended in this article, in most cases I’m simply choosing games that look promising, and can’t vouch for the end product. Do wait for reviews before buying!

That said, here are the games you should be looking out for in April…

The Headliners

Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga (PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PS4, PS5 & Switch, April 5)

For years you could pretty much set your watch by licensed Lego titles, but developer TT Games has decided to throw a wrench into their well-oiled machine with Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga. The studio has spent the last three years on The Skywalker Saga exclusively and are promising not only their biggest adventure ever, but one that pushes their trademark Lego gameplay in new, more ambitious directions. It remains to be seen how widely the new approach will appeal, but longtime fans of TT Games’ Lego titles should probably start blocking out some time. You can pre-order the game here.

Vampire: The Masquerade - Bloodhunt (PC & PS5, April 27)

It seems you can’t throw a wooden stake without hitting a Vampire: The Masquerade game these days, so it was inevitable the franchise would do the battle royale thing eventually. Featuring six “archtypes” hailing from three different clans (Brujah, Nosferatu, and Toreador) Bloodhunt promises to add a new level of style and strategy to the well-worn battle royale template. Vampire: The Masquerade – Bloodhunt will be free-to-play, although you can pre-order the $60 “Founder’s Ultimate Edition,” which will net you plenty of in-game currency and cosmetics.

Nintendo Switch Sports (Switch, April 29)

The Wii itself may be a thing of the past, but the spirit of Wii Sports lives on. Nintendo Switch Sports serves up more motion-controlled fun, with seven sports both old and new (Tennis, Bowling, Sword fighting, Volleyball, Badminton, Soccer, and Golf post-launch), a revamped presentation, and online ranked play. Is the world still hungry for a little waggle? I’m not sure, but Nintendo Switch Sports looks like a solid return. You can pre-order the game here.

Promising Indies

Chinatown Detective Agency (PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S & Switch, April 7)

Chinatown Detective Agency is a cyberpunk-flavored point-and-click adventure game, with a bit of a retro edutainment game twist. Some of the game’s puzzles will rely on your real-world knowledge, and you may find yourself having to fire up Google in order to obtain certain bits of key info. There’s also an interesting business management aspect to the game, as you’ll need to solve your case within a certain amount of time or your detective agency will go broke. Overall, this one looks to be an intriguing mix of old-school and innovative ideas. Here’s the Steam page for Chinatown Detective Agency.

BIOTA (PC, April 12)

There are a lot of nostalgic Metroidvanias out there, but BIOTA takes the retro thing to an extreme, with visuals seemingly inspired by old Game Boy games. Specifically, old Game Boy games running on a Super Game Boy (the game lets you freely swap between multiple color palates). Cool old-school style aside, BIOTA looks to serve up some surprisingly-intense action. Here’s the Steam Page for BIOTA.

Skábma - Snowfall (PC, April 22)

Inspired by the myths and culture of Finland’s indigenous Sámi people, Skábma – Snowfall promises to be a fascinating peek into a rarely-explored world. Beyond that, it just appears to be a solid action-adventure, combining exciting platforming with beautifully-detailed Nordic backdrops. Get in one more chilly adventure before spring! Here’s the Steam page for Skábma – Snowfall.

The Stanley Parable: Ultra Deluxe (PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PS4, PS5 & Switch, April 27)

One of the most acclaimed indie games of the past decade returns, with The Stanley Parable: Ultra Deluxe. Experience the mind-bending adventure all over again (or for the first time if you’ve missed out), although this is more than just a simple remastering or special edition. The Stanley Parable creator Davey Wreden claims he’s essentially written an entire extra game’s worth of new content for Ultra Deluxe, so you can look forward to having your mind messed with in all sorts of exciting new ways. Here’s the Steam page for The Stanley Parable: Ultra Deluxe.

Full List of Games Worth Watching in April:

Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga (PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PS4, PS5 & Switch, April 5)

MLB the Show 22 (PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PS4, PS5 & Switch, April 5)

Chinatown Detective Agency (PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S & Switch, April 7)

Chrono Cross: The Radical Dreamers Edition (PC, Xbox One, PS4 & Switch, April 7)

The House of the Dead: Remake (Switch, April 7)

Astrodogs (PC & Switch, April 8)

BIOTA (PC, April 12)

Crimesight (PC, April 14)

Winter Ember (PC, April 19)

MotoGP 22 (PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PS4, PS5 & Switch, April 21)

Pocky & Rocky Reshrined (PS4 & Switch, April 21)

Skábma - Snowfall (PC, April 22)

The Stanley Parable: Ultra Deluxe (PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PS4, PS5 & Switch, April 27)

Vampire: The Masquerade - Bloodhunt (PC & PS5, April 27)

Guilt: The Deathless (PC April 28)

Nintendo Switch Sports (Switch, April 29)

And those are the games you should be keeping an eye on this coming month. What games are you planning to pick up in April? Did I miss anything you’re looking forward to?