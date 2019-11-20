Verizon 5G Coverage Map Shows Exactly Where Its Networks Are Active

It’s often difficult to tell where advanced network coverage is present in your city, but thanks to the added convenience of the Verizon 5G coverage map, things have become much simpler for subscribers. The company claims that it has active 5G coverage in 18 cities and to prove it to its customers, it has highlighted several locations using its coverage map.

The Verizon 5G Coverage Map Will Eventually Be Added to a Total of 30 Locations by the End of the Year

Currently, the company claims that the 5G coverage map is active in 18 cities, meaning that Verizon has rolled out networks in a total of 18 cities. Verizon also claims that by the end of the year, it would have added 30 cities to the coverage map, making it even simpler for customers in the future to know where they’ll be able to experience high-speed wireless internet.

Verizon 5G Adds Boston, Houston & Sioux Falls In Its List Of Supported Cities

According to additional details spotted by PCMag, the Verizon 5G coverage map shows almost all of the following locations ‘5G ready’; downtown Boise, Idaho, and Minneapolis, and Minnesota. For Chicago, Verizon's new 5G map claims that it covers pretty much every area.

PCMag does report that while the Verizon 5G coverage map might actually be showing the correct information, there’s still one problem. The wireless giant does state it’s covered 5G connectivity in 18 cities, but a lot of those cities have yet to receive maximum coverage. If you check out the details on the map, you’ll notice that only a few patches of the area in the neighbourhood have been covered, while others have been left out. Expected future efforts to cover those missing areas too.

Fortunately, where there is coverage, you can expect some astounding speeds. Tests have shown 1Gbps downlink as being a normal occurrence, but that is if you’re in close proximity with a wireless base station. 5G connectivity relies on mmWave technology and unfortunately, it can’t penetrate buildings and features a very small distance for reliable coverage. Things are expected to improve next year, but it should be noted that reliability and coverage problems will still be widespread in a lot of areas, so don’t be disappointed just yet.

Looking at the latest Verizon 5G coverage map, did your area make the cut? Let us know down in the comments.

Source: Verizon