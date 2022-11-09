Menu
Company

Unofficial Sonic Frontiers PC Fix Uncaps Framerate

Aernout van de Velde
Nov 9, 2022, 06:45 AM EST
Copy Shortlink
Unofficial Sonic Frontiers PC Fix Uncaps Framerate

An unofficial Sonic Frontiers PC fix uncaps the game’s framerate, to the delight of many PC players.

A lot of fans are excited about the latest Sonic entry, but especially PC players have expressed to be unhappy with the game’s capped framerate, which also applies to the console versions of the game. On PC, the game renders in a dynamic resolution up to 4K at 6FPS, whereas there are two display modes available on the next-gen consoles. Interestingly, on Xbox Series S, the game appears to run at 30FPS by default.

Related StoryFrancesco De Meo
Cyberpunk 2077 Patch 1.61 Brings More Stable Performance on All Formats, Especially Xbox Series S

Luckily for those on PC, there appears to be a workaround to uncap the framerate by using Cheat Engine. Here’s what user ‘KingKrouch’ wrote on Steam about his ‘fix’:

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Here's what I managed to get for a framerate uncap for Sonic Frontiers. It's normally capped at 60FPS, but my 6900XT has no issues going above 144FPS at 2560x1440 and maxed settings. You'll need Cheat Engine installed to use this.

Some notes regarding gameplay and cutscene quirks:

Note that cutscene animations (the non-FMV ones) still have animations that update at 30FPS, but particle effects and such animate fine, I (or someone else) may have to investigate this.

There is also some problems with Sonic's velocity not launching far enough in the 4-3 subspace level, which makes it unpassable unless you temporarily cap the framerate to 60 at the start of the level.

Related StoryFrancesco De Meo
Street Fighter 6 New Footage Showcases Nostalgia Costumes, Dynamic Controls

Using the light dash may cause Sonic to get stuck or for his movement to visibly lag in some scenarios.

Those interested can download the newly-released Cheat Engine table via the Steam post here.

Interesting for sure. Have you tried out this ‘fix’ just yet? Did it work for you? Hit the comments down below.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Sonic Frontiers is available globally now for PC, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and Nintendo Switch.

Products mentioned in this post

Nintendo Switch
USD 221
Sonic Frontiers
USD 59
Xbox Series S
USD 288

A message from our sponsor

Further Reading

WccfTech Tv
Subscribe
00:23
Latest Gaming Updates
02:59
DOOM Eternal: Super Gore Nest "Ultra Nightmare" 4K Gameplay | NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090
03:19
DOOM Eternal: Arc Complex "Ultra Nightmare" 4K Gameplay | NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090
02:29
Spiderman Remastered 4K PC with NVIDIA DLSS 3.0 'Quality' Preset | NVIDIA RTX 4090
04:27
3DMark DLSS Feature Test with NVIDIA DLSS 3.0 'Quality' Preset | NVIDIA RTX 4090
02:29
F1 2022 4K Demo with NVIDIA DLSS 3.0 'Quality' Preset | NVIDIA RTX 4090
01:31
Cyberpunk 2077 4K Demo with NVIDIA DLSS 3.0 'Quality' Preset + Psycho Raytracing | NVIDIA RTX 4090
01:34
A Plague Tale 4K Demo with NVIDIA DLSS 3.0 'Quality' Preset | NVIDIA RTX 4090
01:39
Microsoft Flight Simulator 4K Demo with NVIDIA DLSS 3.0 'Quality' Preset | NVIDIA RTX 4090
01:51
Enemies 4K Tech Demo with NVIDIA RTX 4090 | DLSS 3 + RT + Unity Engine
02:37
Intel 13th Gen Raptor Lake CPUs & Z790 Motherboards Rumored To Launch on 17th October
02:48
Intel Xeon W9-3495 Sapphire Rapids HEDT CPU Spotted – Rocks 56 Cores, 112 Threads
02:32
GeForce RTX 4090 Graphics Card Allegedly Delivers Over 160 FPS In Control With RT & DLSS at 4K
01:41
NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090 Graphics Card Almost Twice As Fast As RTX 3090 In 3DMark Time Spy Benchmark
02:49
Intel’s High-End Arc A750 Limited Edition Desktop Graphics Card Pictured, Sleek Reference Design
Filter videos by
Order