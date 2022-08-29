Unofficial Native The Legend of Zelda A Link to the Past PC Port Released

Following the release of the unofficial Ocarina of Time and Mario 64 PC ports, we now have a native The Legend of Zelda A Link to the Past PC Port.

Many consider the 1991/1992 SNES installment one of the best, if not the best, entries in the series, and now, more than 30 years after its global release, we have an unofficial native PC version of this classic title.

Like the above-mentioned unofficial PC ports, the team has managed to reverse-engineer the game’s source code, and this port features roughly 70-80kLOC of C/C++ code, and re-implements all parts of the original game. No pre-existing code was used for this PC port, but those interested will need their original ROM of the SNES game to be able to extract game assets and play it.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

This is a reverse-engineered clone of Zelda 3 - A Link to the Past.

It's around 70-80kLOC of C/C++ code, and reimplements all parts of the original game. The game is playable from start to end.

You need a copy of the ROM to extract game resources (levels, images). Then once that's done, the ROM is no longer needed.

It uses the PPU and DSP implementation from LakeSnes. Additionally, it can be configured to also run the original machine code side by side. Then the RAM state is compared after each frame, to verify that the C++ implementation is correct.

I got much assistance from spannierism's Zelda 3 JP disassembly and the other ones that documented loads of function names and variables.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Those interested can download The Legend of Zelda A Link to the Past PC port here.

The Legend of Zelda: A Link to the Past is the third installment in the franchise, and was released for the Super Nintendo (SNES) back in 1992 (1991 in Japan). Although the third in the series, the game is set before the events of the first two Zelda games on the original NES.

News Source: Thanks DSOGaming