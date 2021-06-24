UL has finally updated its 3DMark software suite with a dedicated CPU benchmark which it is referring to as 'CPU Profile'. The new tests are designed to evaluate both single & multi-thread processor performance.

UL Adds 'CPU Profile' Tests To 3DMark Benchmark, Evaluates CPU-Only Performance

The 3DMark CPU Profile introduces a new approach to CPU benchmarking. Instead of producing a single score, the 3DMark CPU Profile shows you how CPU performance scales and changes with the number of cores and threads used.

The CPU Profile has six tests, each of which uses a different number of threads. The benchmark starts by using all available threads. It then repeats using 16 threads, 8 threads, 4 threads, 2 threads, and ends with a single-threaded test.

These six tests help you benchmark and compare CPU performance for a range of threading levels. They also provide a better way to compare different CPU models by looking at the results from thread levels they have in common.

The 3DMark CPU Profile shows you how your CPU scores compare with other results from the same processor. It’s a great way to check if your CPU is performing as expected.

Six levels of CPU performance

Max-threads test — The Max-threads score represents the full performance potential of your CPU when using all available threads, the ideal benchmark for the latest high-core-count processors.

16-threads test — The 16-threads score is a good measure of CPU performance for computationally intensive tasks, such as digital content creation and 3D rendering, that benefit from more threads.

8-threads test — The performance of modern DirectX 12 games usually correlates most closely with the 8-threads score.

4-threads test and 2-threads test — The frame rates of older games developed for DirectX 9 usually correlate most closely with the 2-threads and 4-threads scores.

1 thread test — The 1-thread score is a fundamental measure of your processor's performance.

Benchmark and compare CPU performance with 3DMark

The 3DMark CPU Profile shows you how your CPU scores compare with other results from the same processor. On the 3DMark CPU Profile result screen, the green bars show you how your scores compare with the best scores for your CPU. The longer the green bar, the closer your score is to the best result.

The median score, shown by the marker, shows the performance level you should expect for your CPU. In most cases, the median represents performance with stock settings. If your score is below the median, it may indicate a problem with cooling or background processes. Check the hardware monitoring chart to see how the CPU temperature changed during the run.

The distance from the median marker to the end of the bar represents the overclocking potential of the CPU. For overclockers, the 3DMark CPU Profile gives you more ways to measure the effects of your overclocking and more ways to compete for the highest scores!

Please note that these features are powered by benchmark results from 3DMark users. These insights may be unavailable for some CPU models until enough results are submitted.

Available now

The 3DMark CPU Profile is available now as a free update. Download the latest version to get started. You can also check out the CPU rankings here.