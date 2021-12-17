Twitter user releases video showcasing mining factory with NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3070 Founder’s Edition GPUs sold on the “back end”

On December 14th, Twitter user Jaxson Davidson (@jaxson_davidson) — self-proclaimed full-time crypto miner, crypto veteran and advocate for the last four years, and gun supporter — gave his Twitter followers (and really all of Twitter with the use of the #ETH hashtag) a view of the inside of his mining factory. He boasts that all cards in the building are almost all NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3070s, and that his new facility will house all 170HX cards.

What is interesting about the video is the particular RTX 3070 cards shown and how he acquired them for his crypto mining factory.

Jaxson Davidson on Twitter shows a fourth of his mining factory, hundreds of RTX 3070 FE graphics cards shown and sold "under the table"

Here is the tweet in question —

Here’s is look inside building 1/4 of my mining farm. Almost all 3070s in this building. My new building will be all 170hx cards. Hoping to have it finished by EOY. #ETH #RVN #Mining pic.twitter.com/ZSgYBgCwKL — Jaxson Davidson (@jaxson_davidson) December 15, 2021

It appears that the building is located at the Tonaquint Data Center, Inc., located in the state of Utah. But what is really interesting is that one of our reporters recognized that the cards being used are NVIDIA RTX 3070 Founder's Edition GPUs.

The GeForce RTX 3070 Ti and RTX 3070 graphics cards are powered by Ampere—NVIDIA’s 2nd gen RTX architecture. Built with enhanced Ray Tracing Cores and Tensor Cores, new streaming multiprocessors, and high-speed memory, they give you the power you need to rip through the most demanding games. — from the NVIDIA RTX 3070 family product page

Our readers will remember that currently, the world is experiencing a gigantic and global shortage of computer components, from CPUs to GPUs, such as the NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3070 Founder's Edition, which Davidson seems to have in large supply.

So, how did Davidson get his hands on the highly sought-after graphics cards during such a large shortage that gamers and enthusiasts are experiencing? He answers this question in a response below:

Took over a month to secure a deal direct with Nvidia. Once I get my rigs up, I will start selling them — Jaxson Davidson (@jaxson_davidson) December 15, 2021

It's extremely fortunate that he is planning on selling them in the future because they will practically be useless to not only gamers but anyone trying to enjoy the graphic quality that NVIDIA stands for with their products.

Davidson also gives advice on how he is keeping all of the graphics processors cooled while he is mining Ethereum and Ravencoin,

Ravencoin happens to be "a Proof-of-Work blockchain specifically designed to facilitate the issuance of tokens, acting as an alternative to other token-capable chains such as Ethereum. Tokens issued on Ravencoin can be used for a variety of purposes, including representing real-world assets and NFTs. The project’s design is broadly similar to Bitcoin, though its total supply, block rewards, and proprietary Ravencoin mining algorithm are optimized for decentralization and efficient token transfer," states website Cryptopedia.

We apologize for the language used in the below tweet.

I rented this room at a local data center. It’s costing me $150 a month per rig, for all expenses. AC is pumped under the floor and comes out the grates under the rigs, and vents on the ceiling pull the heat out. This lease is pretty expensive, compared to my other buildings — Jaxson Davidson (@jaxson_davidson) December 15, 2021

The Utah facility apparently is one of many that the crypto miner and enthusiast is using in mining for cryptocurrency.

On why he prefers the NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3070 Founder's Edition GPU, as well as other high-quality and difficult to find graphics cards, above an Application-Specific Integrated Circuit (ASICs), a device using microprocessors for the only purpose of mining digital currency, he responds with this word of advice:

GPUs are more profitable in my opinion. You have more flexibility, and better resale value over ASICS. Plus how else am I supposed to mine $RVN — Jaxson Davidson (@jaxson_davidson) December 15, 2021

In the thread of tweets, mostly from hateful Twitter users that feel the brunt of incapability of purchasing a GPU at an affordable price during the global shortage crisis, Davidson blatantly admits he purchased the graphics processors in a less than legal fashion, which is unfortunate, because the remainder of consumers who are still waiting for the RTX 3070 Founders Edition, as well as other GPUs until Davidson is done using them for his crypto mining purposes.

