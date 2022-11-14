The Witcher 3 Next-Gen Update Gets a December Release Date

CD Projekt Red have a nice Christmas present in store for fans, as they’ve revealed The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt next-gen upgrade will be arriving in December. This wasn’t necessarily a guarantee, as CDPR had to delay the game after taking development back from Saber Interactive following the Russian invasion of Ukraine. CDPR insisted the port wasn’t in development hell (it seems like a lot of the work Saber did is still being used) but some understandably adopted a wait-and-see attitude.

Thankfully, you need worry no more, as The Witcher 3 next-gen update arrives this year with ray-tracing support and even some mods being integrated into the core experience…

“Enhanced with the power of next-gen consoles and modern PC hardware in mind, the upcoming release of CD Projekt Red’s award-winning role-playing game will feature dozens of visual, performance, and technical enhancements over the original. These include ray tracing support, faster loading times on consoles, as well as a variety of mods integrated into the experience, among many others. You can also look forward to new additional content inspired by The Witcher series from Netflix.”

The Witcher 3 next-gen update will be free to everyone who owns the game on PC, Xbox One, or PS4, although a new package -- The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt – Complete Edition – which includes the visual update and all DLC, will also be made available for new buyers.

But what if you don’t have a high-end PC or current/next-gen console to play on? CDPR is also promising updates, including access to the Netflix-inspired content, are coming for those stuck on older consoles. Heck, even the humble Switch will be getting an update!

The Witcher 3 can be played now on PC, Xbox One, and PS4. The next-gen update comes to PC, Xbox Series X/S, and PS5 on December 15. Ready to get witching again?