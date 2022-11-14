Menu
Company

The Witcher 3 Next-Gen Update Gets a December Release Date

Nathan Birch
Nov 14, 2022, 11:15 AM EST
Copy Shortlink
The Witcher 3 Cyberpunk 2077 CD Projekt Red

CD Projekt Red have a nice Christmas present in store for fans, as they’ve revealed The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt next-gen upgrade will be arriving in December. This wasn’t necessarily a guarantee, as CDPR had to delay the game after taking development back from Saber Interactive following the Russian invasion of Ukraine. CDPR insisted the port wasn’t in development hell (it seems like a lot of the work Saber did is still being used) but some understandably adopted a wait-and-see attitude.

Thankfully, you need worry no more, as The Witcher 3 next-gen update arrives this year with ray-tracing support and even some mods being integrated into the core experience…

Related StoryFrancesco De Meo
Cyberpunk 2077 Patch 1.61 Brings More Stable Performance on All Formats, Especially Xbox Series S

“Enhanced with the power of next-gen consoles and modern PC hardware in mind, the upcoming release of CD Projekt Red’s award-winning role-playing game will feature dozens of visual, performance, and technical enhancements over the original. These include ray tracing support, faster loading times on consoles, as well as a variety of mods integrated into the experience, among many others. You can also look forward to new additional content inspired by The Witcher series from Netflix.”

The Witcher 3 next-gen update will be free to everyone who owns the game on PC, Xbox One, or PS4, although a new package -- The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt – Complete Edition – which includes the visual update and all DLC, will also be made available for new buyers.

But what if you don’t have a high-end PC or current/next-gen console to play on? CDPR is also promising updates, including access to the Netflix-inspired content, are coming for those stuck on older consoles. Heck, even the humble Switch will be getting an update!

The Witcher 3 can be played now on PC, Xbox One, and PS4. The next-gen update comes to PC, Xbox Series X/S, and PS5 on December 15. Ready to get witching again?

Products mentioned in this post

Xbox Series X
USD 499

A message from our sponsor

Further Reading

WccfTech Tv
Subscribe
00:16
Latest hardware updates (Nov 7-11, 2022). #hardware #shorts #youtubeshorts
00:18
Updates from gaming. #youtubeshorts #shorts
00:23
Latest Gaming Updates
02:59
DOOM Eternal: Super Gore Nest "Ultra Nightmare" 4K Gameplay | NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090
03:19
DOOM Eternal: Arc Complex "Ultra Nightmare" 4K Gameplay | NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090
02:29
Spiderman Remastered 4K PC with NVIDIA DLSS 3.0 'Quality' Preset | NVIDIA RTX 4090
04:27
3DMark DLSS Feature Test with NVIDIA DLSS 3.0 'Quality' Preset | NVIDIA RTX 4090
02:29
F1 2022 4K Demo with NVIDIA DLSS 3.0 'Quality' Preset | NVIDIA RTX 4090
01:31
Cyberpunk 2077 4K Demo with NVIDIA DLSS 3.0 'Quality' Preset + Psycho Raytracing | NVIDIA RTX 4090
01:34
A Plague Tale 4K Demo with NVIDIA DLSS 3.0 'Quality' Preset | NVIDIA RTX 4090
01:39
Microsoft Flight Simulator 4K Demo with NVIDIA DLSS 3.0 'Quality' Preset | NVIDIA RTX 4090
01:51
Enemies 4K Tech Demo with NVIDIA RTX 4090 | DLSS 3 + RT + Unity Engine
02:37
Intel 13th Gen Raptor Lake CPUs & Z790 Motherboards Rumored To Launch on 17th October
02:48
Intel Xeon W9-3495 Sapphire Rapids HEDT CPU Spotted – Rocks 56 Cores, 112 Threads
02:32
GeForce RTX 4090 Graphics Card Allegedly Delivers Over 160 FPS In Control With RT & DLSS at 4K
Filter videos by
Order