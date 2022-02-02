The Witcher 3 Better Vanilla Fur Mod Introduces HairWorks’ Density and Physics Improvements and More
A new The Witcher 3 mod that has been shared online this week introduces some visual improvements for monsters and select enemies.
The Better Vanilla Fur Mod introduces improvements for animals and enemies fur, such as increased density, enhanced physics, and more. The mod only works with HairWorks active, so it does have a performance impact, which can be rather consistent on certain systems.
Below, you will find the list of supported animals and enemies, as well as some comparison screenshots.
- Grey, white, black wolfs;
- Brown, white, black and berserker bears;
- Wild boars (from both DLC);
- Succubus;
- Cyclopus;
- Fugas (Silvans);
- Godlings;
- Water/gravehags;
- Ice giant;
- Gryphons;
- Wyverns;
- Lycans;
- Czarts;
- Bies;
- Katakans;
- Ekimmas;
The Witcher 3 Better Vanilla Fur Mod can be downloaded from Nexus Mods.
The Witcher 3 is now available on PC, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and Nintendo Switch. The game will receive a next-gen upgrade on PC, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X and S later this year.
The Witcher: Wild Hunt is a story-driven open world RPG set in a visually stunning fantasy universe full of meaningful choices and impactful consequences. In The Witcher, you play as professional monster hunter Geralt of Rivia tasked with finding a child of prophecy in a vast open world rich with merchant cities, pirate islands, dangerous mountain passes, and forgotten caverns to explore.
PLAY AS A HIGHLY TRAINED MONSTER SLAYER FOR HIRE
Trained from early childhood and mutated to gain superhuman skills, strength and reflexes, witchers are a counterbalance to the monster-infested world in which they live.
- Gruesomely destroy foes as a professional monster hunter armed with a range of upgradeable weapons, mutating potions and combat magic.
- Hunt down a wide range of exotic monsters — from savage beasts prowling the mountain passes, to cunning supernatural predators lurking in the shadows of densely populated towns.
- Invest your rewards to upgrade your weaponry and buy custom armour, or spend them away in horse races, card games, fist fighting, and other pleasures the night brings.
