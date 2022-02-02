The Witcher 3 Better Vanilla Fur Mod Introduces HairWorks’ Density and Physics Improvements and More

A new The Witcher 3 mod that has been shared online this week introduces some visual improvements for monsters and select enemies.

The Better Vanilla Fur Mod introduces improvements for animals and enemies fur, such as increased density, enhanced physics, and more. The mod only works with HairWorks active, so it does have a performance impact, which can be rather consistent on certain systems.

Below, you will find the list of supported animals and enemies, as well as some comparison screenshots.

- Grey, white, black wolfs;

- Brown, white, black and berserker bears;

- Wild boars (from both DLC);

- Succubus;

- Cyclopus;

- Fugas (Silvans);

- Godlings;

- Water/gravehags;

- Ice giant;

- Gryphons;

- Wyverns;

- Lycans;

- Czarts;

- Bies;

- Katakans;

- Ekimmas;





















The Witcher 3 Better Vanilla Fur Mod can be downloaded from Nexus Mods.

The Witcher 3 is now available on PC, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and Nintendo Switch. The game will receive a next-gen upgrade on PC, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X and S later this year.