The Cougar Conquer 2 is a very unique looking PC case that will most definitely turn heads with its design and overall look. The way to build in this system is also a bit unique, being that this case doesn't have any side panels but instead houses a sub-chassis, which can be slid out from the back and house all of your components.

The Cougar Conquer 2 Chassis is Unique, Weird and Amazing Looking!

The chassis's design is unlike any currently out on the PC case market, being a full metal frame with orange accents along with RGB lights that are in the form of solid lines going up on the front of the case. This case also offers two separate glass panels to see all of your fantastic components. These panels are separated by a solid metal arm of the chassis that is colored orange. The bottom glass is supposed to show off your graphics card if you have vertically mounted it, while the top glass panel offers you visibility to your CPU and CPU cooler.

This case is also designed for the easy of modding, being that each part can come apart and be changed by the end-user to fit their specific needs with no need to saw or grind off certain parts of the case.



















With the sub-chassis being what the motherboard and the components mount to, I can't imagine that this case is easy to build in as it is very unconventional in every sense of the word. This case with the sub-chassis has enough space to fit a full-sized ATX motherboard and multiple graphics cards that can be up to 400 mm long. There are eight expansion slots in the back and even one for vertical mounting.

Specifications

Product Name Conquer 2 Case Form Factor Full Tower Motherboard Type Mini ITX / Micro ATX / ATX / CEB Dimensions (WxHxD) 368 x 631 x 744(mm)

14.5 x 24.8 x 29.3 (in) I/O Panel USB 3.1 Type-C x 1 / USB3.0 x 2 / Mic x 1 / Audio x 1 / Power button / RGB control button 3.5" Drive Bay 2 2.5" Drive Bay 2+2 (converted from 3.5" drive bays) Expansion Slots 8 + 2 Fan Support Front 120mm x 2 + 120mm x 1 (COUGAR RGB fan x 1 pre-installed) Top 120mm x 3 Water Cooling Support Front 240mm / 120mm Top 360mm / 240mm / 120mm Max. Graphics Card Length 400 (mm) / 15.7 (in) Max. PSU length 220 (mm) / 8.7(in) Onboard Lighting System Trelux Lighting with Addressable RGB LEDs RGB Sync. with M/B Yes PSU Standard ATX PS2

This case is designed for liquid-cooling as the only intake fan on the case is located at the front, and this case has space for a 240 mm radiator at the front and a 360 mm unit at the top for exhaust. This single fan comes with RGB lighting, along with the case itself having RGB lights integrated into the front. Both of these lights are entirely configurable through your motherboards RGB lighting software.