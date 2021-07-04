TechN Intros Premium & Pure Copper Water Block For AMD Radeon RX 6900 XT, RX 6800 XT & RX 6800 Big Navi GPUs

German water block manufacturer, TechN, has announced its latest pure copper series for the AMD Radeon RX 6900 XT, RX 6800 XT, & RX 6800 Big Navi GPUs. The water blocks make use of premium materials for high-end water cooling performance.

TechN's Pure Copper Series Water Block Are Designed Purely For AMD's Big Navi GPU Lineup Including Radeon RX 6900 XT, RX 6800 XT & RX 6800

The high-end water block comes with a full-cover design made from POM & features a pure copper cold plate. According to TechN, the precision-crafted cooler is compatible with reference GPUs such as the Big Navi-based AMD Radeon RX 6900 XT, RX 6800 XT & RX 6800. The water blocks also come with an optional aluminum backplate with a sophisticated black anodized finish which gives a premium look.

AMD & NVIDIA GPU Silicon Performance, Efficiency & Cost Progress From The Last 10 Years Visualized

TechN adds a new cooler and new materials to the portfolio of high-end water cooling components. AMDs Radeon RX 6000 graphics cards with reference design receive a full-cover water block made from POM with a pure copper coldplate. For the best in class CPU cooler for AMD AM4, there is also a new pure copper version available.

As for the design itself, the TechN water block for AMD Radeon RX 6900 XT, RX 6800 XT, & RX 6800 has a very premium look with a brushed metallic shroud that covers the full length of the card. The sides of the block feature the RX Series branding while the tubing inlet area features the 'TechN' logo to the side. There's also a TechN brand logo on the top of the shroud.











The TechN GPU Radeon RX GPU water block comes included with Arctic MX-2 TIM & pre-applied thermal pads, sealing plugs G1/4" BSPP, mounting accessories, and an installation manual. The water block is currently available for pre-order for a price of 115,04 € (excl. VAT) and the first shipments will start on the 19th of July. As for the backplate, it is also available for pre-order for 29,33 € (excl. VAT). All blocks are compatible with the reference variants of the AMD Radeon RX 6900 XT, RX 6800 XT, RX 6800 graphics cards.