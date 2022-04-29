TEAMGROUP’s T-Force GD360E AIO ARGB CPU Liquid Cooler Is Designed For Both Intel LGA 1700 & AMD AM5 Sockets

TEAMGROUP has introduced its brand new T-Force GD360E AIO RGB liquid cooler that is both AMD AM5 & Intel LGA 1700 socket compatible.

TEAMGROUP Supports Both AMD AM5 & Intel LGA 1700 Sockets With Its T-Force GD360E AIO ARGB CPU Liquid Cooler

Press Release: TEAMGROUP not only continues to deliver classic products but also brings completely new designs. After last year's launch of the classic SIREN GD240/GD240E All-in-One ARGB CPU Liquid Cooler, which generated buzz worldwide, TEAMGROUP today is releasing the T-FORCE SIREN GD360E All-in-One ARGB CPU Liquid Cooler, with the ARGB water block and radiator both having an elegant dual-tone mirror finish.

The cooler comes with three high-speed ARGB fans and supports various lighting control software, allowing consumers to create unique and dazzling ARGB systems however they desire. In addition, the thermal performance has been significantly upgraded to provide the best cooling possible.

The T-FORCE SIREN GD360E ARGB is a 360mm all-in-one liquid cooler that excels in both appearance and function. It's eye-catching and classy black and white mirror finish water block is coupled with three powerful, high-RPM fans. The cooler is also compatible with lighting software such as ASUS Aura Sync, ASROCK-Polychrome Sync, BIOSTAR Advanced VIVID LED DJ, GIGABYTE RGB Fusion 2.0, MSI Mystic Light Sync, and more, giving players the freedom to create their own striking, multi-colored ARGB system.











It also features an aluminum water block with a copper base, a high-density jet fin heatsink, and pumps that run at a high speed of 4000RPM. The fans also support PWM (Pulse Width Modulation), an intelligent fan control method that can adjust the rotation speed according to the temperature to achieve the best cooling results. A departure from older water block designs is the placement of the water pump inside the radiator, which reduces CPU wear and noise.

T-FORCE SIREN GD360E ARGB Cooler is equipped with ultra-powerful pumps that run at a fast 4000RPM, which provides outstanding cooling efficiency as well as low noise levels. The pump is combined with fluid dynamic bearing fans, allowing the cooler to be able to maintain low noise even at high speeds, for players to enjoy the beautiful ARGB lighting as well as great performance without distractions. In addition to having perfect compatibility with the many existing Intel and AMD sockets, the new liquid cooler also supports the latest Intel LGA 1700 and AMD AM5 sockets. The intelligently engineered and meticulously crafted T-FORCE SIREN GD360E All-in-One ARGB CPU Liquid Cooler provides consumers with absolute flexibility to create their own personalized setups.