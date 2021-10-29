TeamGroup Unleashes T-Force CARDEA A440 PRO SSD: 7.4 GB/s Read Speeds, Up To 4 TB Capacities Starting at $189.99 US

TeamGroup has unleashed its fastest T-Force CARDEA SSD, the A440, which rocks a read and write speed of 7.4 and 7.0 GB/s, respectively.

Press Release: TEAMGROUP launches the T-FORCE CARDEA A440 PRO M.2 PCIe SSD, pioneering in the gaming storage market with the ultra-fast spec of read/write speeds reaching up to 7,400/7,000 MB/s. A440 PRO fast approaches the theoretical maximum speeds of Gen4x4 interfaces, providing gamers with invincible gear for battle.

The CARDEA A440 PRO is equipped with the upgraded patented aluminum fin type heat sink, which is equipped with the optimal structure for heat removal by taking advantage of airflow and ventilation. Aluminum fins are arranged to increase cooling surfaces, therefore improving heat-dissipating efficiency drastically.

The advanced dual heat-dissipating combination of ventilation and increased surface cooling enables A440 PRO to be 48% cooler than other SSDs without additional cooling. It delays the occurrence of speed drop caused by high temperature generated during high-speed operations, breaking SSD performance barriers.











The T-FORCE CARDEA A440 PRO SSD also offers the option of a patented ultra-thin graphene heat sink, utilizing graphene as the cooling medium to take advantage of the material’s high thermal conductivity. The ultra-thin design improves cooling efficacy by 9% and is fully compatible with various motherboards. The two heat dissipation modules are packaged individually, and each is available in 1TB, 2TB, and 4TB storage capacities. Gamers can top the best gaming arsenal based on their needs and platform choices.

PRODUCT HEAT SINK TYPE CAPACITY MSRP (USD) AVAILABILITY T-FORCE CARDEA A440 PRO M.2 PCIe SSD Aluminum 1TB 209.99 Mid to Late November 2021 2TB 395.99 4TB 989.99 Graphene 1TB 189.99 2TB 359.99 4TB 899.99

The A440 PRO supports the latest NVME1.4 standards, is compatible with PCIe3.0 and PCIe4.0 standards, and uses the latest RRL (Read Recovery Level) technology to improve the SSD's lifespan. Its optimized NVM Sets segmentation mechanism and PLM (Predictable Latency Mode) effectively reduce latency and read/write wear to improve the system's QoS (Quality of Service), ensuring peak performance from the A440 PRO SSD, and fulfill gamers’ great expectations of an ultimate storage experience.