Nioh Dev Wants to Create a new IP on PlayStation 5, Studio Head Yosuke Hayashi Says

Team Ninja, the studio behind the Nioh franchise, wants to create a new IP on PlayStation 5, according to studio head Yosuke Hayashi.

Speaking with Eurogamer Portugal about the upcoming Nioh sequel, Nioh 2, Hayashi was asked about Sony’s next-gen console, the PlayStation 5, and while he didn’t directly confirm that his team is currently working on a next-gen title, he did say that Team Ninja wants to create a new IP for the PlayStation 5.

Ubisoft Q3 2020 Results – Fuelled by Microtransactions, Assassin’s Creed and More to Come?

" I believe that a new console will bring new opportunities and we would like to create a new game, a new intellectual property for PlayStation 5 ," commented Hayashi.

According to the studio head, Team Ninja created a new IP for Sony’s current-gen console and they would like to do the same for the PlayStation 5.

"We created the NiOh series for PS4 and we would like to do the same for PS5."

Nioh was released for PlayStation 4 and PC back in 2017. Its sequel, Nioh 2, will be arriving on Sony’s console next month on March 13.

Master the lethal arts of the samurai as a mysterious half-human, half-supernatural Yokai warrior, in this challenging action RPG sequel. Explore violent Sengoku-era Japan and the deadly Dark Realm, both plagued with grotesque, merciless demons. Unsheathe your deadly weapons and cut down all enemies in your path using a revamped combat system and the ability to transform into a full Yokai to unleash devastating paranormal powers.