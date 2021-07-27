Team Asobi, the developer behind Astro’s Playroom on PlayStation 5, appears to be making a new 3D action title.

Included as a pack-in title with Sony’s next-gen console, Astro’s Playroom is an excellent showcase for the all-new PlayStation 5 DualSense controller. In addition, the marvelous platform title greatly demonstrates Sony’s Tempest 3D audio technology.

We were genuinely impressed with Team Asobi’s PS5 tech demo and expressed that we could only hope for a full-fledged Astro release on PS5. Whether this will ever happen remains to be seen, but the Japanese developer does seem to be working on a new project as the studio is looking for a game designer to create a new 3D action game.

“Work centered around Level Design, your role will be to make a variety of levels for a 3D action game, each providing great tempo and creative situations”, the job description reads. “Your work also includes generating gameplay ideas and supervising their implementation.”

Job responsibilities include “solid level design skills” alongside “creativity” and “humor”.

Team Asobi Game Designer Responsibilities Solid level design skills that guide the player well and provide great tempo.

Bring creativity and humor to the game.

Understand and quickly adapt to game direction.

Review your own work and the work of other game designers to improve quality.

Work with gameplay programmers to fine-tune gameplay components.

Work with artists on the production of your levels.

Learning in-house tools and pipeline for level design.

Paper sketching to convey your ideas.

Manage your own schedule to deliver on time.

An interesting job listing for sure, and although the listing doesn't mention that this new project will be a platform title, we can only hope that it’s related to the Astro franchise.

Prior to the release of Astro’s Playroom on PlayStation 5, the Sony-owned first-party studio worked on 2013’s The Playroom for PlayStation 4 alongside The Playroom VR and Astro Bot Rescue Mission.