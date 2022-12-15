Talk About a Dud: Trump’s “Major Announcement” Turns Out To Be an NFT Collection, and the Shares of the SPAC Digital World Are Predictably Tanking

This is not investment advice. The author has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. Wccftech.com has a disclosure and ethics policy.

Former US President Trump appears to have overdone the hype on a supposedly "major announcement" that he was scheduled to make today, judging by the price action in the shares of Digital World (NASDAQ:DWAC), a SPAC that is slated to take the Trump Media and Technology Group (TMTG) public via a reverse merger.

Yesterday, Trump posted on his bespoke social media platform, Truth Social, that he would make a "major announcement" on Thursday, spurring Digital World shares, which act as a proxy for all things related to Trump in the pre-merger phase, to notch sizable gains.

Donald Trump said he had a big announcement for today. The announcement was a new NFT project on Truth Social, $DWAC. pic.twitter.com/TMfvsH1wk6 — unusual_whales (@unusual_whales) December 15, 2022

However, as per the great reveal, the latest initiative by the former US President apparently centers on a collection of NFTs, with each one priced at $99 ahead of the holidays.

Source: https://www.nasdaq.com/market-activity/stocks/dwac

The underwhelming nature of this announcement seems to have disappointed Digital World investors, with the stock currently down over 5 percent. Of course, the SPAC's shares had also embarked on a short-lived bull run ahead of the midterm elections, only to see the rally fizzle after the much-touted red wave turned out to be a mere splash.

the Trump NFT trading cards are insane 😭 pic.twitter.com/LMVkN4Vqew — moon (@MoonOverlord) December 15, 2022

Bear in mind that the merger between Digital World and TMTG has been complicated by a flood of federal investigations, including an ongoing investigation by the SEC and FINRA on allegations that the SPAC's management violated securities law by holding private discussions about a merger with TMTG as early as May 2021 but failing to disclose this pertinent information in its public filings. The SEC is also looking into reports that Rocket One Capital might have been privy to the impending merger between TMTG and DWAC before the public announcement. In light of these developments, the date for the actual consummation of the merger agreement has now been pushed back to September 2023.

