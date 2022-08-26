Menu
Tactics Ogre: Reborn New Screenshots Showcase Combat, Classes and More

Francesco De Meo
Aug 26, 2022
Tactics Ogre: Reborn

New Tactics Ogre: Reborn screenshots have been shared online, showing more of the upcoming remake of the classic tactical turn-based role-playing game.

The new screenshots, which you can find below, showcase character creation which determines some aspects of protagonist Denam such as initial stats and element, the branching narrative system classes, battles and more.

Tactics Ogre: Reborn
Tactics Ogre: Reborn launches on November 11th on PC, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4 and Nintendo Switch.

-A tactical role-playing game depicting the struggle for control of the Valerian Isles.

-Fight pitched tactical battles on three-dimensional battlefields. The completely revamped AI enables enemies to adapt their tactics to the situation, providing a battle system that always keeps you thinking and never grows old.

-The class-wide level management system used in Tactics Ogre (2010) has changed to a unit-by-unit level system. Theorycraft your way through endless combinations of classes, equipment, skills, and magic.

-Enjoy numerous playability improvements, such as a quicker pace of battle, auto save, and a complete overhaul to the controls and UI to make it easier to get into the game than ever.

-The unparalleled details of the characters and backgrounds from the original Tactics Ogre (1995) have been painstakingly recreated in high definition.

-The cutscenes are fully voiced in English and Japanese, and all of the music has been rerecorded with live performances! The voices bring new life to the complex motivations of the characters that make up the factions and shifting political alliances of this epic story.

