SunFounder PiCar-V Kit V2.0 for Raspberry Pi 4 Is Up For A Massive Discount But Only For 4 Days – Avail Now

The future is technology and you should start cultivating the love of technology in your kids from an early age. The perfect choice is beginner level robotics and let’s all admit, it is a great thing for adults too. Wccftech is offering an amazing discount on the SunFounder PiCar-V Kit V2.0 for Raspberry Pi 4. This is a great choice if you are just starting with robotics, electronics and program. The offer will expire in a few days, so avail it right away.

SunFounder PiCar-V Kit V2.0 for Raspberry Pi 4 features

The PiCar-V is an open source learning kit and it is going to help you get started. It comes with sensor modules and you can learn how to program and control the car. It can take you 4-5 hours to build and it will be a great activity for the whole family. Here are highlights for what the SunFounder PiCar-V Kit V2.0 for Raspberry Pi 4 has in store for you:

Perfect STEM learning kit for beginners to learn Raspberry Pi, robotics, electronics & program

Wide-angle USB webcam to real-time image/video transmission

Remote control w/ the UI on PC or on a web browser (mobile, tablets, etc.)

Easy coding w/ a visual programming language software or Python code

Equipped w/ anti-reverse interface, assembling become easy & convenient

Suitable for ages 11+

Specs

SunFounder PiCar-V Kit V2.0 for Raspberry Pi 4

Materials: PCB, jump wires, stainless steel

Real-time transmission

Wide-angle USB webcam

Easy coding

Remote control (PC, mobile, tablets)

Simple wiring

Multiple functions

Manufacturer's 1-year warranty

Compatibility

Raspberry Pi 4B, 3B+/B, 2B, B+

Pi is NOT included

Includes

1x Set x Plate

1x Robot HATS

1x PCA9685 PWM Driver

1x TRA9118A Motor Driver

1x 5-CH Line Follower Module

1x Ultrasonic Obstacle Avoidance Module

1x Light Follower Module

2x 18650 Battery Holder

2x DC Gear Motor

1x Servo Motor

4x Wheels

1x USB Wi-Fi Adapter

1x Cross Screw Driver

Several wires, needed screws, nuts, wrenches, and standoffs

Self-Provided Parts

2x Flat Top 18650 Rechargeable Li-ion Battery (3.7V) without protection circuit board

1x TF-card

Original Price SunFounder PiCar-V Kit V2.0 for Raspberry Pi 4: $115

Wccftech Discount Price SunFounder PiCar-V Kit V2.0 for Raspberry Pi 4: $104.95