SunFounder PiCar-V Kit V2.0 for Raspberry Pi 4 Is Up For A Massive Discount But Only For 4 Days – Avail Now
The future is technology and you should start cultivating the love of technology in your kids from an early age. The perfect choice is beginner level robotics and let’s all admit, it is a great thing for adults too. Wccftech is offering an amazing discount on the SunFounder PiCar-V Kit V2.0 for Raspberry Pi 4. This is a great choice if you are just starting with robotics, electronics and program. The offer will expire in a few days, so avail it right away.
SunFounder PiCar-V Kit V2.0 for Raspberry Pi 4 features
The PiCar-V is an open source learning kit and it is going to help you get started. It comes with sensor modules and you can learn how to program and control the car. It can take you 4-5 hours to build and it will be a great activity for the whole family. Here are highlights for what the SunFounder PiCar-V Kit V2.0 for Raspberry Pi 4 has in store for you:
- Perfect STEM learning kit for beginners to learn Raspberry Pi, robotics, electronics & program
- Wide-angle USB webcam to real-time image/video transmission
- Remote control w/ the UI on PC or on a web browser (mobile, tablets, etc.)
- Easy coding w/ a visual programming language software or Python code
- Equipped w/ anti-reverse interface, assembling become easy & convenient
- Suitable for ages 11+
Specs
- SunFounder PiCar-V Kit V2.0 for Raspberry Pi 4
- Materials: PCB, jump wires, stainless steel
- Real-time transmission
- Wide-angle USB webcam
- Easy coding
- Remote control (PC, mobile, tablets)
- Simple wiring
- Multiple functions
- Manufacturer's 1-year warranty
Compatibility
- Raspberry Pi 4B, 3B+/B, 2B, B+
- Pi is NOT included
Includes
- 1x Set x Plate
- 1x Robot HATS
- 1x PCA9685 PWM Driver
- 1x TRA9118A Motor Driver
- 1x 5-CH Line Follower Module
- 1x Ultrasonic Obstacle Avoidance Module
- 1x Light Follower Module
- 2x 18650 Battery Holder
- 2x DC Gear Motor
- 1x Servo Motor
- 4x Wheels
- 1x USB Wi-Fi Adapter
- 1x Cross Screw Driver
- Several wires, needed screws, nuts, wrenches, and standoffs
Self-Provided Parts
- 2x Flat Top 18650 Rechargeable Li-ion Battery (3.7V) without protection circuit board
- 1x TF-card
Original Price SunFounder PiCar-V Kit V2.0 for Raspberry Pi 4: $115
Wccftech Discount Price SunFounder PiCar-V Kit V2.0 for Raspberry Pi 4: $104.95
