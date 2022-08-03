Steam Deck Client Update and SteamOS 3.3 Introduce New Features, Stability and Performance Improvements and More

New Steam Deck Client and SteamOS updates are now live, introducing new features, improvements and fixes to the handheld console by Valve.

The new Client update and SteamOS 3.3 update introduce all the improvements that have been in testing in the past few weeks, such as the addition of an Achievements page to the overlay, a temperature notifcation, a working adaptive brightness toggle and more:

General

Added Achievements page to overlay (while in-game press Steam button)

Added Guides page to overlay (while in-game press Steam button)

Added notification when Steam Deck temperature goes outside the safe operating range

Added a scheduled night mode feature, allowing players to choose if and when they’d like night mode to automatically turn on

Added a button to clear entered text in search bar

Adaptive Brightness toggle is now active again

Fixed notification for claiming digital rewards firing endlessly for some customers

Fixed issue with medium length game names in the Main Menu Overlay not properly scrolling

Fixed some issues with claiming Steam Deck digital rewards

Fixed sound playing for achievement progress notifications

Fixed washed-out colors in the Remote Play client when playing with specific hosts

Fixed Xbox login window for Flight Simulator and Halo Infinite not rendering certain characters properly

Steam Input

Added missing Deck buttons for Gyro Enable and Button Chord options

Added support for game-bundled Virtual Menu icons in the in-game Deck UI

Miscellaneous performance improvements

Keyboards

Added support for Simplified Chinese, Traditional Chinese, Japanese, and Korean keyboard. We are still refining these keyboards, please provide feedback in the forums.

Added initial IBus IME input support on the desktop for Chinese, Japanese, and Korean keyboards

Fixed desktop mode keyboard sometimes failing to show or dismiss

Fixed on-screen keyboard showing up under the Steam or Quick Access menu

Updated keyboard behavior for improved fast typing on trackpad and touchscreen. (pressing a key while holding another key will now commit the held key instead of waiting for first to release)

Fixed some touch styling issues with the virtual keyboard

The new Steam Deck Client and SteamOS updates also bring a new software update channel selector with three options, performancer and stability improvements, fixes and enhancements for desktop and docked mode and more. All the details can be found right below.

System Updates

Added a new Steam Deck software update channel selector – there are now three options:

Stable : Recommended experience for most users. This option will install the latest stable Steam Client and SteamOS.

: Recommended experience for most users. This option will install the latest stable Steam Client and SteamOS. Beta : Testing for new Steam features. Updates frequently. This option will install Steam Client Beta and the latest stable SteamOS.

: Testing for new Steam features. Updates frequently. This option will install Steam Client Beta and the latest stable SteamOS. Preview : Testing for new Steam and system-level features. Updates frequently. You may encounter issues. This option will install Steam Client Beta and the SteamOS Beta.

: Testing for new Steam and system-level features. Updates frequently. You may encounter issues. This option will install Steam Client Beta and the SteamOS Beta. You will only see patch notes for the update channel you've selected.

Performance / Stability

Fixed some performance problems for users with many screenshots

Fixed several crashes related to managing screenshots

Fixed several crashes related to non-Steam shortcuts

Fixed some native Linux games not exiting when force-quit through Steam

Fixed flatpak Chrome closing improperly when quit through Steam

Fixed a bug where some flatpak applications (like Edge) couldn't successfully quit

Fixed a performance issue with some games when the backlight changes intensity

Desktop Mode

Updated Firefox to be installed as a Flatpak, rather than from the OS repositories, to ensure timely updates

First-time launches of Firefox from the desktop will now prompt for installation via the Discover Software Center, which will handle updates as they are published.

Updated network connections created/edited on the desktop to default to system-wide, ensuring they are available in gaming mode

Added VGUI2 Classic Plasma Desktop theme

Resized virtual keyboard in Desktop mode to the appropriate dimensions

Added support for the Qanba Obsidian and Qanba Dragon arcade sticks in Desktop mode

Docked Mode

Added an option to scale the Steam Deck user interface for external displays

Added a toggle for automatic scaling of the Steam Deck user interface for external displays

Added ability to adjust image display settings for external displays that have overscan issues

Fixed the panel staying off when disconnecting from dock shortly after resuming from sleep

Fixed the panel backlight staying on while docked

Audio / Bluetooth

Fixed Bluetooth profile selection not being saved when switching away from Desktop mode

Fixed echo cancellation CPU overhead when the microphone isn't being used, improving power usage in idle or near-idle scenarios

Fixed multi-channel audio on external displays

Fixed audio out on some capture cards

Fixed some instances of corrupt audio after resuming from sleep

Fixed audio output with some 32-bit games that use ALSA

Drivers / Firmware

Updated graphics driver with compatibility and performance fixes

Updated wireless driver with fixes for WiFi disconnection issues on 5Ghz

Updated controller firmware utilities to support future controller hardware revisions

