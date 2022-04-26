Starfield Video Details the Making of its Moving Soundtrack, Shows Off New Concept Art

Bethesda has dropped their latest Into the Starfield video, and this time around they’re focusing on an underappreciated part of game design – music. Longtime Bethesda composer Inon Zur discusses the creation of the game’s main theme, which, like many of the themes from Bethesda games, was created very early in Starfield’s development. The video also provides a peek at a bunch of new concept art, including some rather odd-looking alien environments. Let’s hope most of this stuff actually ends up in the game! You can check out the video for yourself, below.

Dell Latitude 9330 Goes Official with Premium Design and Powerful Hardware

For those who can’t watch a video right now, here’s Inon Zur on the process he went through to create Starfield’s theme.

I always say music is the fourth dimension. It is the emotional dimension. And so, in order to create, you have to ask these questions -- Where are you going? What's your motivation? What is your story? This is what drove me more than anything else. The way I looked at Starfield, is what I call "The Sanctified Triplet." Everything is streaming, right? Everything is changing and everything is returning back. Basically, [the music] presents itself, it develops, it goes back. Some sort of a circular journey. [...] We want to complete the mission. We want to complete our journey. We will find something, we'll take it with us, and we will go back home with it.

Need to know a little bit more about the world of Starfield? Here’s a broad description of the universe Bethesda is creating...

Our game is set in the year 2330, in a relatively small pocket of the Milky Way, in an area that extends outward from our solar system for approximately 50 light years. Around 20 years before the start of the game, the two largest factions in the Settled Systems, the United Colonies and Freestar Collective, engaged in the bloody Colony War. Today, the major factions enjoy an uneasy peace, but the Settled Systems is still pretty dangerous. There are plenty of human threats out there. Like Ecliptic mercenaries, the pirates of the Crimson Fleet, violent Spacers, or even the fanatical religious zealots of House Va'ruun. The organization known as Constellation is committed to uncovering the mysteries of the galaxy. And as one of its newest members, you'll explore the deepest reaches of the Settled Systems and you'll find yourself at home... in the Starfield.

Starfield launches on PC and Xbox Series X/S on November 11.