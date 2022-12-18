SpaceX Flies Rocket 15th Time To Add To 3,000 Satellites In Orbit 

This is not investment advice. The author has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. Wccftech.com has a disclosure and ethics policy.

SpaceX launched its Falcon 9 rocket late afternoon yesterday from NASA's Kennedy Space Center in Florida to mark a new record for its rocket. The flight saw the rocket place more satellites into space for the company's Starlink satellite constellation, which now operates 3,000 satellites according to unofficial estimates. Additionally, the flight was a new record that saw a single Falcon 9 fly for a record 15th time and then successfully land on a drone ship.

SpaceX Launches Third Mission Within 36 Hours As Part Of Record Setting Reusability

Yesterday's launch came days after SpaceX tested the second stage spacecraft of its Starship launch vehicle platform, which has continued to capture interest due to its scale. Starship's orbital test flight, which might not occur until the first half of next year, will make the rocket the largest ever flown by a private company and the largest in the world if successful. The test saw SpaceX successfully fire a single engine on the rocket, after earlier reports indicated that a previous test might have led to some damage.

However, the latest launch was all about the Falcon 9, which is now the most reliable rocket in human history. SpaceX flew this particular booster for a stunning 15th time, a new record for the company and any rocket ever to have flown. Reports have indicated that after a Falcon 9 has flown ten times, it is evaluated, inspected and overhauled, and with today's launch, SpaceX is now venturing into unknown territory - where it will have to decide on the maximum launch attempts for a booster before it is retired. Launching Starlink satellites with reused rockets provide an added level of comfort, as the payloads are built in-house and launch costs are significantly lower.

The launch came after SpaceX launched a NASA mission and an SES satellite in less than 36 hours. Other launches in December include a mission that placed a lunar launder on its path to the Moon and more satellites for OneWeb.

The Falcon 9 lifts off from Pad 39A at NASA's Kennedy Space Center in Florida. Image: SpaceX

SpaceX has had a spectacular year so far, and with two launches left for 2022, it looks as if the company will end it on a high note after breaking yet another record. Should SpaceX launch two more missions later this month, the company will have conducted 61 launches in 2022 - the most any company has in human history and for an average higher than one launch per week.

With these rapid launches, SpaceX's Starlink constellation is now functioning with more than 3,000 satellites, according to data gathered by astrophysicist Jonathan McDowell. Starlink was already the world's largest satellite constellation before it crossed the 3,000 satellite mark. The company is constrained in the number of satellites that it can launch with the Falcon 9, and over time as the satellites have become more advanced, the number that it can squeeze inside the rocket has dropped.

The early Starlink launches, which were of the first generation spacecraft, saw at least 60 satellites launched per mission and these have now dropped to 54 satellites for most of the recent launches, including the latest one.

Crucially, the next phase of the constellation depends on the second generation satellites, which can only be launched by Starship. These satellites will have three times the data capacity of the first generation satellites, improve latency and reduce manufacturing costs. Additionally, they will also feature hardware to allow SpaceX to team up with carriers such as T-Mobile to provide internet connectivity through smartphones to users in remote areas. The FCC approved some of these satellites for launch earlier this month, in the midst of a fight that is seeing SpaceX rivals claim that its plans to launch the new spacecraft with Starship violate FCC rules.