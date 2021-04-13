Sony Invests Another $200 Million in Epic’s Latest Billion Funding Round

Epic Games has just completed a new round of funding, which includes another hefty Sony investment. Overall, Epic has attracted over $1 billion in new funding, which includes a $200 million investment from Sony on top of the $250 million Sony invested back in the summer of 2020. Sony president and CEO Kenichiro Yoshida had the following to say about the investment.

Epic continues to deliver revolutionary experiences through their cutting edge technologies that support creators in gaming and across the digital entertainment industry. We are excited to strengthen our collaboration to bring new entertainment experiences to people around the world. I strongly believe that this aligns with our purpose to fill the world with emotion, through the power of creativity and technology.

Meanwhile, Epic CEO Tim Sweeney had this to say about the latest round of funding…

We are grateful to our new and existing investors who support our vision for Epic and the Metaverse. Their investment will help accelerate our work around building connected social experiences in Fortnite, Rocket League and Fall Guys, while empowering game developers and creators with Unreal Engine, Epic Online Services and the Epic Games Store.

Sony and Epic have grown increasingly chummy recently. In addition to the recent Sony investments, Epic notably showing their first Unreal Engine 5 demo running on PlayStation 5 hardware. It will be interesting to see what this partnership might result in -- will we see more Unreal Engine 5 demos and features designed specifically for the PS5? Will Sony and Epic directly collaborate on some sort of project? Perhaps even something outside of the world of gaming (Epic has stated a desire to get into movies)? We’ll just have to wait and see.

