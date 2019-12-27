SlickVPN Lifetime Subscription Is Available For A Massive Discount For A Couple Of Days – Avail Now
Are you currently using any VPN? If not, then you need to get one right away. A good VPN will allow you to stay private while being online and even grant you access to geo-restricted sites. Wccftech is offering an amazing discount offer on the SlickVPN Lifetime Subscription. The offer will expire in a couple of days, so avail it right away. With this VPN you will be able to enjoy a private, secure web experience without compromising your internet speeds. So, are you game?
SlickVPN Lifetime Subscription features
The SlickVPN offers users HYDRA protection, masks traffic from everyone and ensures that no matter what part of the world you go to, you are protected at all times. It offers high speeds and an encrypted connection. It has gateways in over 45 countries and you can be rest assured that your privacy will never be compromised. Here are highlights of what the SlickVPN Lifetime Subscription has in store for you:
- Encrypt all of your data in bank-grade 256-bit encrypted connections & go anonymous online
- Connect to a gateway in one of the 45+ countries & appear to come from that location
- Get the best HD viewing possible for your favorite online video content
- Keep the baddies away when banking online, gaming, browsing, chatting, or watching
- Go online w/ any type of device
- Strict No Logging Policy
System Requirements
- SlickVPN’s service works no matter which type of devices you’re using
Important Details
- Length of access: lifetime
- Redemption deadline: redeem your code within 30 days of purchase
- Max number of devices: 5
- Access options: desktop & mobile
- Updates included
- Bank grade 256-bit encrypted connections
- Zero logs
- Anonymous torrenting
- Unlimited bandwidth
- Unlimited P2P traffic
- 45+ countries, 125 gateways
This VPN is highly reviewed and rated. It is a great favorite of people all around the world and IT professionals swear by it. So, why don’t you make an investment that is sure to be worth?
Original Price SlickVPN Lifetime Subscription: $1,200
Wccftech Discount Price SlickVPN Lifetime Subscription: $19.99
20% off using code 20SAVE20 (expires 1/2)