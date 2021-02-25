SilverStone Announces the Hydrogen D120 ARGB CPU Cooler

SilverStone has announced the Hydrogen D120 ARGB CPU cooler, which features a dual-tower CPU cooler design. This CPU cooler offers six copper heat-pipes, and the dual fin-stack allows for higher thermal conductivity. The Hydrogen D120 ARGB CPU cooler utilizes two fans that feature hydraulic bearings. SilverStone has yet to announce any pricing information or when this CPU cooler will be available for purchase.

The Hydrogen D120 ARGB CPU Cooler features a Dual-Tower Design and a pair of RGB fans

The Hydrogen D120 ARGB CPU cooler feature a "slim" aluminum dual fin-stack CPU Cooler, This design allows for a fantastic RAM clearance while still offering amazing cooling capacity. This CPU cooler utilizes six 6 mm copper heat pipes, and these heat pipes make indirect contact with the CPU heat spreader. These six copper heat pipes can quickly transfer heat from the CPU to the dual-tower, where it can be cooled using the two 120 mm RGB fans.

The Hydrogen D120 ARGB CPU Cooler has a pair of 120 RGB fans which feature nine fan blades, and these fans utilize hydraulic bearing. These fans offer a maximum speed of 1,850 RPM, creating up to 56.23 CFM of air-flow, all while creating a noise output of 30.5 dBA. These fans can be controlled through PWM, allowing the fan speed to increase as the CPU's temperature rises. These specifications make this CPU cooler perfect for either an Intel PC build or an AMD PC Build.

These fans offer vivid ARGB lighting, and the lights can be controlled through either an ARGB Controller or through ARGB compatible motherboards. Some of the supported motherboard manufacturers include ASUS, GIGABYTE, MSI, BIOSTAR, and ASROCK. Both of the included fans offer a total of 8 ARGB LEDs, which allows this CPU Cooler to illuminate the inside of nearly any PC Case easily.

The Hydrogen D120 ARGB CPU cooler offers support for both the Intel and AMD platforms, and The Intel-supported sockets include Intel LGA 2066, 2011, 1200, 115x, 1366, and 775. The AMD-Supported sockets include AM4, AM3, AM2, FM2, and even the FM1 CPU socket.

SilverStone has yet to announce any pricing information regarding the Hydrogen D120 ARGB CPU Cooler or when this CPU Cooler will be available for purchase.