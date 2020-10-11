Save up to $400 on Apple’s Fully-Decked-out 16-inch MacBook Pro With 8-Core Core i9 CPU, 16GB RAM, and More

Getting a MacBook Pro is a costly investment, with a lot of customers referring to the high price of the product as the ‘Apple Tax’ they have to fork over. Fortunately, there are a considerable number of discounts offered on various MacBook Pro models too but this one certainly takes the cake as the price cut that’s put into effect goes up to $400, if you pick up the Space Gray version of the 16-inch MacBook Pro on Amazon.

The total price you’ll have to pay is $2,399 and with this $400 discount, you’re getting the fully-decked-out version of the 16-inch MacBook Pro. What this means is that you won’t have to play around with those 6-core machines because you’re getting a Core i9 CPU, meaning an 8-core part is fueling the 16-inch MacBook Pro, allowing you to fire up and run the most demanding of applications with ease. Apple has significantly improved the thermal solution of this MacBook Pro too so the processor will run at high clock speeds and keeps its temperature in check at the same time.

Alongside the processor, you get 16GB of DDR4 RAM and 1TB of PCIe NVMe storage, making it plentiful for both power users and creative professionals. If you like engaging in some heavy-duty media consumption, the 16-inch MacBook Pro is ideal for that too. Apple’s legendary design philosophy means its fastest portable Mac is built like a tank, its hinges are super-sturdy and its trackpad is both premium and large, not to mention giving users access to lots of gestures thanks to the existence of macOS.

The GPU running in the 16-inch MacBook Pro is the AMD Radeon 5500M with GDDR6 memory so you’ll be able to do some light gaming at the machine’s native resolution. The speakers have greatly improved too compared to the previous-generation, and you also get a total of four Thunderbolt 3 ports. With these ports, you can connect high resolution monitors to extend your existence workspace and screen real estate. If you need that extra graphics horsepower, simply connect an eGPU enclosure.

For $2,399, the 16-inch MacBook Pro is one of the sturdiest, most powerful machines you can get right now, and given that it costs $400 less on Amazon means you should be hasty with your purchase.