Save Nearly $40 on Apple’s iPad Air with A12 Bionic, 64GB Storage

Today's a great day to save some money on Apple's latest iPad Air tablet, allowing you to pick one up for just $463 instead of the usual $499.

Get a Pro Tablet Without the Pro Price Tag with iPad Air for Just $463 for a Limited Time

Some find the iPad Air to be an unusual tablet. Some think that it fits nowhere in the lineup. But if you are asking me, it's actually the most insane value for money tablet which Apple has to offer when it comes to performance and hardware. Sure, it's not an iPad Pro with the fancy lack of bezels and Face ID, but the underlying A12 processor is fast enough to level the playing field with that iPad Pro for daily tasks.

You get Apple's Smart Connector with this tablet, meaning you can purchase the official Smart Keyboard and use this thing as a laptop if you like. Thanks to iPadOS as the underlying software, the iPad Air acts more like a computer than a simple Netflix machine.

That display is laminated, which means that there are no air gaps, making it perfect for use with an Apple Pencil. What's more interesting here is that the same display has a wide color gamut, so things like iTunes movies and Netflix look absolutely stunning on the iPad Air.

There are even a set of decent cameras which lets you take photos, record videos, make FaceTime calls, scan documents and whatnot. If you are up for the pro life without spending pro money then grab the deal on the iPad Air today for just $463. You save nearly $40 on the asking price of $499.

The model on sale features Wi-Fi only capabilities, 64GB of storage and wonderful Space Gray finish.

Buy Apple iPad Air (10.5-inch, Wi-Fi, 64GB) - Space Gray (Latest Model) - Was $499, now just $463