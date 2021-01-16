Sapphire Developed the GPRO X070, A Fanless RX 5700 XT

Sapphire has announced the GPRO X070 graphics card designed for server usage as it features a completely fanless design. This graphics card is a fanless variant of AMD's RX 5700 XT graphics card. This graphics card features the AMD reference specs, including a base speed of 1,607 MHz and a Boost clock speed of 1,905 MHz. Sapphire has yet to announce any pricing for this new graphics card or when this graphics card will be available for purchase.

The GPRO X070 graphics card is a fanless Radeon RX 5700 XT graphics card, having just a two-slot design

The GPRO X070 graphic card features a completely fanless design, making it ideal for server or data center usage. This graphics card offers a completely fanless design and offers the same technical specifications as the AMD reference graphics card. These technical specifications include the Base, Game, and Boost clocks, 1,607 MHz, 1,755 MHz, and 1,905 MHz. This graphics card utilizes the PCIe 3.0 interface with forty Compute Units and 2,560 Stream processors.

NVIDIA And AMD GPU Supply Will Remain Grim In Q1 2021

This graphics card features a fully aluminum heatsink connected to the graphics card, featuring four heat pipes to quickly move heat from the GPU module into the aluminum heatsink. This graphics card utilizes a 2 slot design, enabling many graphics cards to be easily installed in a server rack.

One interesting feature of this graphics card is the 'Efficiency Mode'; this mode lowers all of the clock speeds. These new clock speeds are 1,500 MHz, 1,700 MHz, and 1,750 MHz for the Base, Game, and Boost clock speed. Both of these BIOS modes utilize a memory clock of 14 GB per second. This second BIOS mode may be used in Crypto Mining, which normally has the graphics card running slower than a standard graphics card.

This graphics card features four video connectors, with three being DisplayPort with a single HDMI port. This graphics card features power consumption of under 180 watts, and this lowered GPU power consumption is a feature that Crypto Miners will find beneficial. The graphics card requires two separate connectors, which are an 8-pin and 6-pin GPU connectors.

Sapphire has yet to announce the GPRO X070 graphics card pricing or when this graphics card will be available.