Menu
Company

Samsung Teams Up with iFixit and Offers Self-Repair Program for Galaxy Phones and Tablets

Furqan Shahid
Aug 2, 2022
Samsung Teams Up with iFixit and Offers Self-Repair Program for Galaxy Phones and Tablets

After Google and Apple, Samsung has also decided to partner up with iFixit and is now bringing a self-repair service for Galaxy phones and tablets, which should make life easier for anyone who is looking to repair their own phone or tablet with ease.

You Can Finally Repair Your Samsung Galaxy Phone or Tablet on Your Own Thanks to Samsung and iFixit Collaboration

The companies have issued a press release and in that, the company mentioned that they are partnering up with iFixit to bring this wonderful self-repair service. This means that the company will now be providing OEM parts for those who are looking to go ahead and actually fix their devices on their own.

Related StoryHassan Mujtaba
Samsung’s Next-Gen 990 Pro 1 TB & 2 TB PCIe Gen 5 SSDs Spotted

In the start, the Samsung self-repair service will be available for the Galaxy S20 and Galaxy S21 families of smartphones, along with the Galaxy Tab S7 Plus tablet. For those who want to fix their phones on their own, they can go ahead and get their hands on the brand new parts ranging from screens, back panels, as well as charging ports of these devices. Samsung will also be providing you with the appropriate tools that will allow you to repair your phones.

Users will be able to purchase assemblies that will include the screen, the phone metal frame, and bezel, and the battery to replace the screen. However, if the battery is swollen, then Samsung suggests that you should not repair this part on your own as that can be harmful.

The new self-repair program by Samsung will also give access to a step-by-step guide to those who are interested in going ahead and fixing their own device, so if you want to go ahead with it, you are more than welcome to do so.

Samsung has mentioned that the new self-repair program will not only help in extending the life of the phone but it will also help in reducing the waste that is generated when these devices are ultimately wasted. The South Korean giant plans on adding more devices in the future.

For those interested in getting the repairs done themselves, you can get your hands on the parts from iFixitSamsung 837, and Samsung retail and service locations and you are good to go. Sadly, at the moment, we do not have word on how much these parts are going to cost but we will keep you posted as we hear more information.

Products mentioned in this post

Galaxy S20

A message from our sponsor

Further Reading

WccfTech Tv
Subscribe
02:32
GeForce RTX 4090 Graphics Card Allegedly Delivers Over 160 FPS In Control With RT & DLSS at 4K
01:41
NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090 Graphics Card Almost Twice As Fast As RTX 3090 In 3DMark Time Spy Benchmark
02:49
Intel’s High-End Arc A750 Limited Edition Desktop Graphics Card Pictured, Sleek Reference Design
02:25
UP 4000, an Intel-based Raspberry Pi alternative is currently available for around $116
02:56
NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090 Ti & RTX 4090 Graphics Card Renders Point To 3-Slot Founders Edition Cooler
03:24
Alleged Intel Raptor Lake Core i9-13900 CPU With 24 Cores & 32 Threads Spotted
01:39
AMD Radeon HD 7970, The World’s First DX12 GPU, Receives Adrenalin 22.6.1 WHQL Driver
02:12
China’s Domestic NVMe SSD Controller Manufacturer To Launch 14.5 GB/s PCIe Gen 5.0 Solution In 2023
02:39
MSI Demonstrates 5.1 GHz Intel Alder Lake Non-K CPU Overclocking on MAG B660M Mortar Motherboard
02:22
ZOTAC Unveils VR GO 4.0: An NVIDIA RTX GPU Equipped Backpack For Wireless VR Gaming
02:08
AYN Loki With Intel Alder Lake CPU/AMD Zen3+ Next-Gen Handheld PC Announced
01:32
Gigabyte Is AMD AM5 Socket Ready With All Of Its Air & Liquid Coolers Offering Full Compatibility
02:23
AMD Ryzen 9 7950X With 16 Zen 4 Cores Shows Up In AM5 ‘LGA 1718’ CPU Installation Video Guide
02:38
AMD Ryzen 7000 CPUs With 16 Zen 4 Cores Demoed: Can Hit Up To 5.5 GHz Clock Speeds While Gaming
02:21
AMD Patents Automatic Memory Overclocking Tool For Ryzen CPUs
Filter videos by
Order