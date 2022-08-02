Samsung Teams Up with iFixit and Offers Self-Repair Program for Galaxy Phones and Tablets

After Google and Apple, Samsung has also decided to partner up with iFixit and is now bringing a self-repair service for Galaxy phones and tablets, which should make life easier for anyone who is looking to repair their own phone or tablet with ease.

You Can Finally Repair Your Samsung Galaxy Phone or Tablet on Your Own Thanks to Samsung and iFixit Collaboration

The companies have issued a press release and in that, the company mentioned that they are partnering up with iFixit to bring this wonderful self-repair service. This means that the company will now be providing OEM parts for those who are looking to go ahead and actually fix their devices on their own.

In the start, the Samsung self-repair service will be available for the Galaxy S20 and Galaxy S21 families of smartphones, along with the Galaxy Tab S7 Plus tablet. For those who want to fix their phones on their own, they can go ahead and get their hands on the brand new parts ranging from screens, back panels, as well as charging ports of these devices. Samsung will also be providing you with the appropriate tools that will allow you to repair your phones.

Users will be able to purchase assemblies that will include the screen, the phone metal frame, and bezel, and the battery to replace the screen. However, if the battery is swollen, then Samsung suggests that you should not repair this part on your own as that can be harmful.

The new self-repair program by Samsung will also give access to a step-by-step guide to those who are interested in going ahead and fixing their own device, so if you want to go ahead with it, you are more than welcome to do so.

Samsung has mentioned that the new self-repair program will not only help in extending the life of the phone but it will also help in reducing the waste that is generated when these devices are ultimately wasted. The South Korean giant plans on adding more devices in the future.

For those interested in getting the repairs done themselves, you can get your hands on the parts from iFixit, Samsung 837, and Samsung retail and service locations and you are good to go. Sadly, at the moment, we do not have word on how much these parts are going to cost but we will keep you posted as we hear more information.