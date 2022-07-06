Samsung Could Lower Galaxy S and A Sales in Favor of Foldable Phoens

There is no denying that for the longest time, Samsung has been seeing foldable as a way to be successful and it is also safe to say that foldable phones are the future of the smartphone. Samsung, being one of the largest firms in the world houses a lot of phones in its portfolio, however, with the upcoming Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Galaxy Z Flip 4, the company is looking to do something different.

The company has decided to lower the sales target for both the flagship Galaxy S series devices as well as the premium budget phones in the Galaxy A series.

Samsung Wants to Lower the Sales of Galaxy S and A Series in Favour of the Galaxy Z Devices Coming Later This Year

This does not come as a surprise, to be honest. Samsung has previously expressed interest in doubling the sales of upcoming foldable devices this year as compared to the last year. This is despite the fact that the South Korean firm has decided to lower the overall smartphone sales target for 2022 by ten percent, down to 270 million from 300 million. However, this is the same with other smartphone manufacturers as well due to an ongoing global inflation issue.

There is a chance that Samsung has already been hit by the slowdown, as the company has access to unsold inventory of over 50 million smartphones that are with distributors around the world, the majority being the Galaxy A phones.

However, the company is still ready to sell fewer units of these volume drivers and risk losing the top spot if that means that the Samsung foldable devices get better sales. That is because inflation has a higher impact on low-cost phones than flagship phones. In addition to that, the new foldable devices will come in the market a month before the iPhone 14 series launch in the market. Samsung is clearly looking to compete with Apple in the premium segment.

The Galaxy Unpacked for the upcoming foldable devices should be taking place sometime in August, and it would mostly be taking place in New York, based on the report that we have. Rumors so far suggest that the Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Z Flip 4 will be unveiled by Samsung on August 10th.

Do you think Samsung's decision to prioritize the Galaxy foldable devices over the Galaxy S and Galaxy A phones is a good one? Let us know in the comments below.