Returnal Delivers Intense Footage and Details on Combat Mechanics in a New Overview Video

Housemarque’s PS5-exclusive Returnal drops in just a couple weeks, and the new footage and info is coming fast a furious. We recently got a trailer showing off some of the game’s enemies, and now we have a meaty new 8-minute overview video from PlayStation Access in the UK. The video features plenty of new footage as well as some new details about Returnal’s combat mechanics, upgrade system, and that mysterious house you’ll be returning to throughout the story. There’s also a rather odd tease at the end that Returnal may somehow be tied into Greek mythology. Hmmmm! You can check out the video for yourself, below.

It certainly seems like Returnal’s going to have a good amount of depth. Haven’t been keeping up with the game? Here’s its official description:

After crash-landing on this shape-shifting world, Selene must search through the barren landscape of an ancient civilization for her escape. Isolated and alone, she finds herself fighting tooth and nail for survival. Again and again, she’s defeated – forced to restart her journey every time she dies. Through relentless roguelike gameplay, you’ll discover that just as the planet changes with every cycle, so do the items at your disposal. Every loop offers new combinations, forcing you to push your boundaries and approach combat with a different strategy each time. Brought to life by stunning visual effects, the dark beauty of the decaying world around you is packed with explosive surprises. From high stakes, bullet hell-fueled combat, to visceral twists and turns through stark and contrasting environments. You’ll explore, discover and fight your way through an unforgiving journey, where mystery stalks your every move. Designed for extreme replayability, the procedural world of Returnal invites you to dust yourself off in the face of defeat and take on new, evolving challenges with every rebirth.

Returnal arrives on PS5 on April 30.