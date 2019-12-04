Red Dead Redemption 2 Mexico Map Models And Mini-Map Data Found In Game’s Files

Red Dead Redemption 2 doesn't feature a Mexico region, not counting the very small area that can be explored through a glitch, but it seems like data related to a bigger map is found inside the game's files.

GTAForums member VideoTech UK revealed a few hours ago that, included in the game's files, there are a lot of Mexico map models, including models used for some locations that appeared in Red Dead Redemption like Chuparosa. LOD textures have also been discovered.

First of all, it looks like most of the Mexico models are disabled in-game. "nvo_01.rpf" has most town models including Chuparosa, Aboounded Grave Yard and such. Please bear in mind these models appear to be LOD only, I don't think any HQ models exist.

Additionally, mini-map data is also available for these locations, so it seems like they could have been available for exploration.

there's also references to map region outlines in the minimap scaleform, unfortunately the actual outline graphics for them were deleted pic.twitter.com/NbIovjxQUe — WildBrick142 (@WildBrick142) November 25, 2019

At this point, it's hard to say what was Rockstar Games' plan. While there is the chance that a Mexico map was to be included in the main game and later scrapped, it wouldn't make much sense to leave all this in the game files if there were no plans to use the data at some point. Now that the game is also available on PC, Rockstar Games could be expanding both Red Dead Redemption 2 and Red Dead Online with a brand new region to explore.

Red Dead Redemption 2 is among the best open-world games released in recent times, and an experience that no fan of the genre should skip.

Red Dead Redemption 2 may not be perfect, but its minor shortcomings are like tiny blemishes on a stunningly beautiful face. In a way, they only serve as a reminder of how this world isn't made for perfection. Every single aspect of the game will put you into the very shoes of an outlaw roaming America with his gang as they try to escape the law long enough to make the money needed to disappear for good. It's an epic, memorable and engrossing tale which also elevates the open world genre to new heights with the brand new interaction system, a cast of unforgettable characters and a ton of high-quality content to play for a long time.

Red Dead Redemption 2 is now available on PC, PlayStation 4 and Xbox One worldwide.