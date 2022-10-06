Menu
Company

RADV Radeon Vulkan Driver Continues To Improve Ray Tracing Performance For AMD GPUs

Jason R. Wilson
Oct 6, 2022, 07:00 AM EDT
RADV Radeon Vulkan Driver Continues To Improve Ray Tracing Performance For AMD GPUs 1

The RADV open-source Radeon Vulkan driver team continues to improve the ray tracing performance for AMD GPUs.

Performance of Mesa3D's RADV Radeon Vulkan driver shows continued improvements in ray-tracing for AMD GPUs

Google's Bas Nieuwenhuizen, the co-founder of the RADV driver, held a presentation on the condition of the ray-tracing performance of the open-source Mesa Vulkan driver on day one of the X.Org Developers' Conference, also known as XDC 2022.

Related StoryHassan Mujtaba
Noctua Intros NA-TPG1, A Thermal Paste Guard For AMD Ryzen AM5 CPUs

The presentation at XDC 2022 discussed the process of ray-tracing, how the graphical acceleration is processed for AMD Radeon RDNA 2 graphics cards and challenges the team has encountered with the execution, as well as a software-based implementation for older AMD GPUs.

The RADV driver is the first choice for users of AMD graphics cards employing them in Linux. The RADV driver is continuously updated and regularly improved, affecting all aspects, including performance. With the Mesa Project's RADV driver, every direct Linux distribution channel is aware of any changes, unlike AMD's proprietary AMDVLK.

The RADV co-founder ensured the video games compatible with ray-tracing on RADV are set to be Control, Deathloop, Metro Exodus: Extended Edition, Quake II RTX, and Resident Evil Village. RADV recently exposed the default Vulkan ray-tracing ray queries extension. However, the ray-tracing pipelines support is still inaccessible past the RADV_PERFTEST=rt environment variable.

RADV Radeon Vulkan Driver Continues To Improve Ray Tracing Performance For AMD GPUs 2
Image source: Phoronix

Another topic related to RADV was the performance versus AMDVLK ray tracing support, as well as the performance of the AMDGPU-PRO proprietary driver. RADV is demonstrated to be still sluggish when utilizing ray-tracing, but developers are working with experimental techniques to improve performance.

AMD updates the AMDVLK code as part of their official Linux updates, based on the identical source code used in the Windows and Linux proprietary Vulkan driver. One challenge in utilizing the driver is that the LLVM AMDGPU shader compiler used over the proprietary shader still has missing sections.

Related StoryJason R. Wilson
AMD Ryzen 9 7950X “Zen 4” CPU With AVX-512 Support Becomes Top Choice For RPCS3 Sony PS3 Emulator

Future RADV support that is being developed will cover separate shader compilation and the default enablement of ray-tracing, indirect BHV builds for permitting DirectX ray tracing (DXR 1.1) support, and further optimizations and enhancements on performance.

The video below is the presentation held by Bas Nieuwenhuizen, where he explains additional details on where RADV ray-tracing is currently at during the XDC 2022. The video is the entire first day's conference and is over nine hours. If you would like to skip to Nieuwenhuizen's section, it begins at 3:35:09.

News Sources: Phoronix, XDC 2022 on YouTube

Products mentioned in this post

Deathloop
USD 45
Metro Exodus
USD 20
Resident Evil Village

A message from our sponsor

Further Reading

WccfTech Tv
Subscribe
02:37
Intel 13th Gen Raptor Lake CPUs & Z790 Motherboards Rumored To Launch on 17th October
02:48
Intel Xeon W9-3495 Sapphire Rapids HEDT CPU Spotted – Rocks 56 Cores, 112 Threads
02:32
GeForce RTX 4090 Graphics Card Allegedly Delivers Over 160 FPS In Control With RT & DLSS at 4K
01:41
NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090 Graphics Card Almost Twice As Fast As RTX 3090 In 3DMark Time Spy Benchmark
02:49
Intel’s High-End Arc A750 Limited Edition Desktop Graphics Card Pictured, Sleek Reference Design
02:25
UP 4000, an Intel-based Raspberry Pi alternative is currently available for around $116
02:56
NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090 Ti & RTX 4090 Graphics Card Renders Point To 3-Slot Founders Edition Cooler
03:24
Alleged Intel Raptor Lake Core i9-13900 CPU With 24 Cores & 32 Threads Spotted
01:39
AMD Radeon HD 7970, The World’s First DX12 GPU, Receives Adrenalin 22.6.1 WHQL Driver
02:12
China’s Domestic NVMe SSD Controller Manufacturer To Launch 14.5 GB/s PCIe Gen 5.0 Solution In 2023
02:39
MSI Demonstrates 5.1 GHz Intel Alder Lake Non-K CPU Overclocking on MAG B660M Mortar Motherboard
02:22
ZOTAC Unveils VR GO 4.0: An NVIDIA RTX GPU Equipped Backpack For Wireless VR Gaming
02:08
AYN Loki With Intel Alder Lake CPU/AMD Zen3+ Next-Gen Handheld PC Announced
01:32
Gigabyte Is AMD AM5 Socket Ready With All Of Its Air & Liquid Coolers Offering Full Compatibility
02:23
AMD Ryzen 9 7950X With 16 Zen 4 Cores Shows Up In AM5 ‘LGA 1718’ CPU Installation Video Guide
Filter videos by
Order