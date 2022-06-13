Prominent Analyst Shares Skepticism About the Rumored 12-Inch MacBook

Apple recently announced its redesigned MacBook Air with an M2 chip at its WWDC 2022 event. Following the event, it was reported that Apple will launch a larger 15-inch MacBook Air and a 12-inch MacBook in late 2023 or early 2024. The latter is an unusual product and it is not clear how Apple will market it. Now, a prominent industry display analyst has shared his skepticism about the 12-inch MacBook rumor. Scroll down to read more details on the subject.

Prominent Display Analyst Ross Young is "Skeptical" About the 12-Inch MacBook Rumor

If the rumor is true, Apple could launch the 12-inch MacBook later in 2023 or early 2024. However, DSCC analyst Ross Young suggests that he is "skeptical" about the device. In a tweet, Young stated that "We are skeptical on a 12" MacBook at this point" and that "Apple's strategy for notebooks is currently 13 and larger. Companies in the MacBook Pro display supply chain we talked to are not aware of it."

Take note that Bloomberg's Mark Gurman and Ross Young are both quite credible when it comes to rumors related to Apple. It is possible that Apple is very early in the development process and details are generally scarce in the supply chain department. Moreover, Gurman's details could be related to a prototype that Apple might be working on for testing purposes. Take the news with a grain of salt because the prototypes do not always see daylight. Since Apple has released a 12-Inch MacBook in the past, we can not deny the rumors altogether. If Apple does plan to release a 12-inch MacBook, it will be powered by the company's custom SoC, unlike the previous model.

As for the larger MacBook Air, Gurman reported that it will feature the same design as the M2 MacBook Air but with a bigger display and chassis. We will share more details on the subject as soon as further information is available. Share your valuable insights with us in the comments section below.