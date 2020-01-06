Premium 2020 Project & Quality Management Certification Bundle Is Up For A Massive Discount Offer For Two Days – Avail Now

Project Management and Quality Management are two very lucrative careers and you can make big bucks by getting the necessary certifications and skills. Wccftech is offering you the chance to get your hands on the Premium 2020 Project & Quality Management Certification Bundle for a massive discount offer. The offer will expire in a couple of days, so avail it right away.

Premium 2020 Project & Quality Management Certification Bundle features

Within a matter of a few days, you will become an expert in Agile, PMP, Six Sigma and much more. The bundle is extensive and contains some amazing courses that will guide you every step of the way. Here are highlights of what the Premium 2020 Project & Quality Management Certification Bundle has in store for you:

Scrum Certification Prep + Scrum Master + Agile Scrum Training

Add Agile & Scrum to Your Project Management Toolbox and Handle Complex Work with Ease

With 42 Hours of Training, This Course Will Teach You the Necessary Skills & Knowledge to Pass 6th Edition Exams

Learn the Fundamental Skills & Knowledge of Project Management and Be an Effective Project Manager in Any Industry

Become a Certified Professional on Critical Security Decision-Making & Risk Management

Delve Into the Most Frequently Used Agile Framework & Clear the Scrum Master Certification in Just One Try

Become an Expert on the Finest Management Methodology with Agile Projects, Fundamentals & Tools

Pass PMP Certification in Your First Exam Attempt & Become an Industry and Methodology Butterfly

Ace Successful Projects by Effectively Identifying, Assessing & Managing Risk

Become a Certified Six Sigma Yellow Belt, Master Minitab & Demystify 40+ Six Sigma Tools

Become a Certified Six Sigma Green Belt, Master Minitab & Uncover 100+ Six Sigma Tools

Learn How to Implement PMI Project Management Best Practices & Earn 16 PDUs

Original Price Premium 2020 Project & Quality Management Certification Bundle: $2699

Wccftech Discount Price Premium 2020 Project & Quality Management Certification Bundle: $45.99