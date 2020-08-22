Prestige Adobe Suite UI/UX Certification Bundle Is Up For A Massive Discount Offer – Avail Now

34 mins ago
Prestige Adobe Suite UI/UX Certification Bundle

If you are looking towards learning more about the Adobe Suite, then you have come to the right place. Wccftech is offering a limited time discount offer on the Prestige Adobe Suite UI/UX Certification Bundle. The offer is massive but it will expire in a week’s time. So you need to avail it right away if you want to become a pro at Adobe Suite. So, what are you waiting for? Invest away!

Prestige Adobe Suite UI/UX Certification Bundle features

The bundle is extensive and contains 11 amazing courses. Each course has something unique to offer and in just a few hours you will be able to master some of the most sought after skills in the industry. Here are highlights of what the Prestige Adobe Suite UI/UX Certification Bundle has in store for you:

  • User Experience Design Essentials: Adobe XD UI/UX Design
    Add UI/UX Designer to Your CV & Start Getting Paid for Your New Skills
  • Digital Design Masterclass for Graphic Designers With Adobe
    Take Your Creations to the World of Social Media, Web Design, Branding & More
  • After Effects for Graphic Design
    Use After Effects to Create Stunning, Unique, & Professional-Quality Graphics for Any Design Project
  • Mobile App Design from Scratch in Adobe XD
    Bring Your Design Skills to the Handy Mobile Devices Using Adobe XD
  • Adobe XD: UI/UX Design, Prototype, & Getting a Job
    Master the Basics of Adobe XD & Get One of the Most Popular Jobs in the Design Market Right Now
  • Website Design from Scratch in Adobe XD
    Design & Prototype a High Conversion Website from Scratch
  • Adobe XD Animation: Complete Guide from Icons to UI
    Everything You Need to Know About Animation in Adobe XD
  • Responsive Website Design In Adobe XD
    Make Your Designs Responsive & User- and Developer-Friendly
  • Adobe Premiere Pro CC Essentials Training Course
    The Industry-Standard Software for Creating & Editing Amazing Videos
  • Responsive Web Design Essentials: HTML5 CSS3 Bootstrap
    Get Started with Important Web Design Topics Like HTML5, CSS3, Flex Box, Bootstrap & More
  • Adobe Photoshop CC Course
    The World's Most Popular Photo Editing Software Taught to You from A to Z

Original Price Prestige Adobe Suite UI/UX Certification Bundle: $1,789
Wccftech Discount Price Prestige Adobe Suite UI/UX Certification Bundle: $49.99

