Pokémon Diamond/Pearl Remakes Need Day 1 Patch to See Ending, Some Features Not at Launch

Day 1 patches have become the norm in the industry, with Nintendo being one of the few holdouts. Most games published by The Big N are playable without needing to connect to the internet, but it seems that won’t really be the case with the upcoming Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl. The Day 1 patch for the latest Pokémon games is required in order to access online features, post-game content, and event the game’s ending cutscene. Speaking of end-game content, here’s a trailer for the Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl’s new “Ramanas Park” area, which will let you catch various legendary creatures.

Pokémon Brilliant Diamond & Shining Pearl Day One Update Confirmed

Here are the notes for the Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl Day 1 update:

Communication functions added for the Grand Underground, Super Contest Shows, Union Room, and Mystery Gift Enjoy local and internet communication functions of game features like the Grand Underground, Super Contest Shows, and the Union Room. You’ll also be able to receive gifts via Mystery Gift. Post–Hall of Fame elements added Some game elements you’ll be able to enjoy after entering the Hall of Fame, such as Ramanas Park, will be implemented.

Note: If you have game data that reflects that you have already entered the Hall of Fame, you can play these elements immediately after updating the software. Some in-game movies and animation added Certain animated scenes and movies, including the opening movie that plays when the software is opened and the ending movie, will be implemented.

An opening movie has been added that plays when the software is opened. You can see it by closing the game and re-opening it with existing save data.

An ending movie has been added. Even if you have already reflected entering the Hall of Fame on your save data, you can see the ending by entering the Hall of Fame again. Some issues have also been fixed for more pleasant gameplay.

Even with the Day 1 update, certain features, including Link Trades and battles, won’t be available at launch…

On the day of the release, interactions using local and internet communication in the Union Room will be limited to two players. However, future updates are planned to increase the maximum number of players, as well as add greeting and Capsule Decoration functions. Additionally, future updates will enable Link Trades at the Global Wonder Station (GWS) facility in Jubilife City, as well as Link Battles via the Colosseum function in Pokémon Centers.

Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl launch on Nintendo Switch on November 19.