PNY U3 PRO Elite 64GB microSD Card Discounted to $11.99 [Was $19]

You have a fantastic chance to pick up the PNY U3 PRO Elite microSD card with 64GB capacity for just $11.99 today. Usually, it costs $19.

Having a solid microSD card inside a device makes a world of difference. If you managed to pick up a slow, subpar option, then you will run into all sorts of problems including stuttering video, device heating up and more. But you don't have to face this garbage if you pick up the PNY U3 PRO Elite microSD card. It's super reliable, it's cheap for a limited time, and has a 4.3 out of 5 star rating which is simply amazing for a product of this genre.

Since the product lives in the 'pro' category therefore you can expect it to do pro stuff as well. For example, you will be getting 95MB/s read speeds and up to 90MB/s on the write front. Since this microSD card is rated as Class 10, UHS-I, U3, therefore you can use it to shoot 4K UHD video and even shoot burst photos. In fact, that rating makes this card perfect for a device like the Galaxy S10.

Here is a full list of features straight from the Amazon product page:

Supreme Performance - Up to 95MB/s Read Speed and Up to 90MB/s Write Speed.

Class 10 - UHS-I, U3 performance for the most intense applications including 4K Ultra HD and burst mode shooting.

Ideal for use with action cameras, drones, smartphones, tablets, gaming, computers and more

Format: microSDXC, Record and transfer high resolution videos, photos, music, files and more.

Durability: Magnet Proof, Shock Proof, Temperature Proof, Waterproof, X-ray Proof

There are no discount codes or coupons to fiddle with in order to bring the price down. Just hit the link below, add the product to your cart and checkout. That's it, that is everything you need to do.

Buy PNY U3 PRO Elite microSDXC Card - 64GB - Was $19, now just $11.99