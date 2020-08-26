New PlayStation 4 System Update 7.55 Available Now and You Won’t be Surprised What it Does

Sony has rolled out PlayStation 4 system update 7.55 and here’s what it does.

The new firmware update for Sony’s console is an incremental update and clocks in at roughly 470mb. As for what the update brings - well now, you might expect even more stability so it allows the console to withstand wind speeds up to 25 m/s, but this time around we’re getting improved system performance instead. Didn’t see that one coming now did you?

For the sake of completeness, we’ve included the official release notes for this system update down below.

PlayStation 4 System Update 7.55 Release Notes “This system software update improves system performance.”

As always, the system update will be downloaded automatically in this option is selected in the console’s energy savings settings. If not, users can download the update manually through the settings menu.

Aside from this incremental update, Sony is currently working on PlayStation 4 system update 8.00. Invites for the update's beta went out last month. We've included a part of the system software 8.00 changelog that Sony shared down below:

The following changes have been made to Party and Messages When starting a party, you can now choose to create a new group or select an existing group. When you create a new group, it’ll be saved even after the party has ended. You can start a new party with the same members by selecting the group that you previously created.

You can now use your group across party and messages. you can send messages to a group you created for a party, or start a party with a group you’ve messaged with.

Messages have been added to the screen during parties. When you select messages, you’ll see the messages exchanged between members of your group.

The public/private settings for parties have been removed. Only members of the group can join the party.

You can now change your party settings from the options menu that displays on the screen when you select party. You can also manage your party connection settings when you select [Party Voice Chat Cnnection], which has been added to the party settings.

Members of your party can now see when your mic is muted.

You can now join parties even if there are members that you’ve blocked. When you join a party with a blocked member, or when a blocked member joins the party, you’ll receive a notification. During the party, you won’t hear each other, and the game you’re playing, as well as your Share Play status, won’t be displayed. In addition, the blocked member won’t be notified that you’ve blocked them.

Play Together sessions can no longer be started during a party. For online multiplayer games, you can start a game session within the game.

We’ll update as soon as we learn about this firmware update.