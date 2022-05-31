Philips Unveils Momentum 27M1F5500P & 27M1F5800 Gaming Monitors: 27″ Nano IPS Panel Up To 4K 144Hz or 2K 240Hz & AMD Freesync Premium Pro Support

Philips has unveiled its brand new Momentum 27M1F5500P & 27M1F5800 gaming monitors which come with a 27" Nano IPS panel & AMD Freesync Premium Pro support.

Philips monitors take gaming engagement to the next level with the launch of two new Momentum models

Press Release: The premium Momentum 5000 gaming line by Philips monitors is welcoming two new 27” (68.5 cm) gaming monitors: The Momentum 27M1F5500P and 27M1F5800. Designed to offer today’s gamers the thrilling,

Minisforum Unveils UM560 Venus Series Mini PC: Powered By AMD Barcelo, Ryzen 5 5625U APU & Starting at €349

immersive experience they seek and give them a real competitive advantage over other players, the Momentum line is packed with cutting-edge features guaranteed to amaze. To offer a more complete experience, and meet the needs of all gamers, these models are also great tools to improve users’ productivity while working long hours.

Key features

27-inch Nano IPS panels with 1.07 billion colors

Delta E below 2 for sRGB color space

VESA DisplayHDR 600 and AMD FreeSync Premium Pro support

UltraClear 4K UHD (3840 x 2160) resolution at 144 Hz refresh rate and HDMI 2.1 connectivity for the 27M1F5800

Crystal-clear QHD (2560 x 1440) resolution at 240 Hz refresh rate for the 27M1F5500P

MultiView to enable simultaneous dual connect and view

Ergonomic features such as SmartErgoBase and eye-saving features such as LowBlue mode and flicker-free technology

“Our new Philips gaming monitors from the Momentum line are jam-packed with features specifically designed to offer gamers everything they need to get the most out of even the most dynamic and visually rich video games on the market. With the 27M1F5500P and the 27M1F5800, gamers are certain to enjoy the highest intensity gameplay available thanks to an array of peak-performance features that deliver stunning graphics and smooth, ultra-fast, low latency gameplay. This is gaming as it is meant to be experienced.” - says César Acosta, Gaming Product Manager for Europe at MMD Monitors & Displays.

















Next-level features for mind-blowing gameplay

To unlock the full potential of next-gen games, serious gamers require serious equipment. The Philips 27M1F5500P and 27M1F5800 have it all. Their IPS panels deliver crisp images and rich colors with extra-wide viewing angles, even in 90° pivot mode. The Ultra Wide-Color Technology offers a vast color spectrum for a more brilliant picture with vivid and realistic colors. And Philips’ exclusive SmartContrast feature analyses content in real-time and automatically adjusts colors and backlight intensity, heightening the contrast to ensure that gamers enjoy the best visual experience possible.

AMD Mendocino APU Specs Leak Out: Athlon & Ryzen 5 Lineup For FT6 Socket, 2 RDNA 2 Compute Units, Up To 32 GB LPDDR5, 4 PCIe Gen 3 Lanes

But show-stopping visuals aren’t the only key to truly immersive gameplay. Today’s high-speed games demand technology that can keep up. Equipped with a rapid 144 Hz or 240 Hz refresh rate, 1 ms response time, and AMD FreeSync Premium, the Philips 27M1F5800, and 27M1F5500P are designed to deliver ultra-smooth, tear-free, stutter-free, low latency gaming. Both monitors also include multiple features designed specifically for gamers’ needs, such as the EasySelect menu toggle key for quick and easy adjustments of the monitor’s OSD settings, MultiView for simultaneous dual connect and view, and built-in front-facing stereo speakers for rich sound and even more immersive gaming.

And because passionate gamers often spend multiple hours in front of their monitor, the Philips 27M1F5500P and 27M1F5800 are both equipped with effective comfort-enhancing features including LowBlue Mode and Flicker-Free technology to protect viewers’ eyes from the harmful effects of blue light and a SmartErgoBase to enable ergonomic adjustments for maximal comfort.

Pricing and availability

Philips 27M1F5500P and 27M1F5800 will be available for purchase from June 2022 at prices of £529.99 and £629.99 respectively.

More information on Philips 27M1F5500P and Philips 27M1F5800: