Overwatch 2 Beta Kicks Off in April, Co-op and Multiplayer Will Now Launch Separately

Get ready for your first real chance to try out Overwatch 2 multiplayer, as the game’s PvP beta kicks off in April. The beta will include five heroes (the new Sojourn and four reworks), four maps, the new Push mode, and more. You can get a full rundown of what will be included in the beta, below.

Activision Blizzard’s Acquisition May be Hindered by Insider Trading Investigations and Shareholder Lawsuits

5v5 rules

New Mode: Push

New Hero: Sojourn

Hero Reworks Orisa Doomfist Bastion Sombra

4 New Maps Circuit Royal - New Escort map Midtown - New Hybrid map New Queen Street - New Push map Colosseo - New Push map

New Ping System

Closed alpha testing for Overwatch 2 actually kicks off today, but only select Overwatch League pros and other influencers are being invited. You can sign up for the beta now, and players will be added in phases as development progresses. Blizzard is planning to roll out more new features, maps, and heroes to the beta later this year.

Blizzard also released a development update with new Overwatch director Aaron Keller (who replaced Jeff Kaplan last year). The big news, is that Blizzard is now going to release Overwatch 2’s PVP and PvE co-op content separately, as they want to get the former in players hands as soon as possible. Keller also acknowledged the lack of new Overwatch content in recent years, and promised a healthier flow of new stuff going forward…

We recognize we haven't communicated well, haven't kept you up to date, and honestly, we've let you down when it comes to delivering Overwatch content. We hear you, and we're committed to more continual updates on all things Overwatch 2. Today's [changes] in approach enables us to deliver frequent PvP content to the live game with the goal of far exceeding Overwatch's previous rate of content release and making the live game the most vibrant and dynamic PvP experience anywhere.

California’s Department of Fair Employment and Housing (DFEH) has filed suit against Activision Blizzard, alleging widespread gender-based discrimination and sexual harassment at the Call of Duty publisher. You can get more detail on that unfolding story here.

Overwatch 2 has yet to finalize its platforms or a release window. The beta will only be available on PC. What do you think? Is separating PvP and PvE a good idea? Will you be trying out the beta?