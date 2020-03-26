OnePlus, Huawei, Honor and Realme Extend Warranties on Their Devices Following COVID-19

There is no denying that at this point, the COVID-19 pandemic has the world at a halt. Times are hard and we cannot stress the situation enough. People are forced to stay home due to quarantines in almost every part of the world and your phone might be the only device that you can rely on in these dire times. However, we all know that phones break all the time and if something happens to your device in these times, getting a replacement device by claiming the warranty might not be easy, especially if your device is out of warranty period.

Well, in recent news, several companies from China have gone ahead and extended the smartphone warranties, and not just that, they are also offering some more benefits to the owners.

Aside from Extended Warranties, Companies are Also Offering Other Reliefs to Ease You Through the Pandemic

The companies in question are OnePlus, Huawei and Realme. The good thing here is that you are not just getting extended warranties, some companies are offering more than just that. Let's breakdown what is being offered by which company.

OnePlus

OnePlus has announced on their forums that the company will be extending warranties till 31st May, this applies to the devices that have their warranties ending between March 1st and May 30th, this year. Additionally, the company has also extended the replacement period from 15 days to 30 days. The UK still has the same 30-day replacement period.

OnePlus is also offering ship-in repairs in North America and Europe with shipments from both sides being free. Additionally, the walk-in repair center that is operating in Helinski, Finland is still operational until further notice.

Last but not the least, OnePlus is currently working towards a backup device program. Which will result in providing a backup phone while your primary device is in for repair. This will allow you some relief as you will not have to arrange a phone. This service is going operational in Europe as well as North America soon.

Huawei

Moving on to Huawei, the company is revealing the Huawei P40 later today and additionally, the company is extending the warranty further till June 30th. This condition is applications to the devices that are out of warranty or still in warranty between 21st March and June 21st.

However, the offer is currently only applicable in countries such as UAE, South Africa and India. The offer is applicable on all Huawei devices, which means that your MateBooks, smartphones, and accessories are covered.

We’re here to support you! As a gesture of good faith, we have extended the warranty on all smartphones, smartwatches, headsets, chargers, etc. to 30th June’2020, whose warranty expires between 21st March 2020 to 21st June 2020.#HuaweiIndia #HuaweiService #Warranty #Support pic.twitter.com/EW0IOhWRpK — Huawei India (@HuaweiIndia) March 25, 2020

Realme

Realme is also pitching in with the extension period as the company has announced that the refund and replacement periods have been extended to two months from the original replacement date. Additionally, Realme in India have announced that they are extending the warranties till 31st May, this is applicable for devices that have their warranties ending between March 20th and April 30th.

Moreover, for all purchases made between 15th March and 30th April, the replacement period has been extended to 30 days

Few supportive steps for all our users during this tough period:

-Extended warranty till 31st May for those whose warranty expires between 20th Mar- 30th Apr '20

-Extended Replacement period to 30 days for those who purchased our devices between 15th Mar- 30th Apr '20#StayStrong pic.twitter.com/uHlkkRZPQw — realme (@realmemobiles) March 26, 2020

Honor

Following in the footsteps of Huawei, their sub-brand is doing the same. They are extending the warranties for devices that have their warranties ending between May 21st and June 21st, the warranty period has been extended to 30th June.