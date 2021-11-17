  ⋮    ⋮  

NVIDIA Readies RTX A4500 & A5500 Workstation Graphics Cards With Ampere GPUs

By Hassan Mujtaba
NVIDIA is planning to launch new RTX graphics cards for the workstation segment which will be known as A4500 and A5500. The details for the A4500 come from a listing within EEC as spotted over at Videocardz along with preliminary support within the AIDA64 Extreme hardware detection tool.

NVIDIA Plans To Prepare Even More Ampere RTX Workstation Cards, A4500 and A5500 Coming Soon?

NVIDIA already has four RTX workstation graphics cards within its Ampere portfolio which include the A2000, A4000, A5000, and the top A6000 SKU. Now the EEC listing reveals that the A4500 is also coming soon while an A5500 is also mentioned by Kopite7kimi who revealed the core configuration of the A4500 SKU.

According to Kopite7kimi, the NVIDIA RTX A4500 is expected to rock 7168 CUDA Cores in a total of 56 SMs but we don't know which GPU it should be based on. It could either be the most cut-down configuration of the GA102 GPU (with 66% active cores) or it could use an entirely new SKU in the form of GA103, an Ampere GPU that is coming to the laptop segment soon with RTX 3080 Ti. As for memory, the card is said to rock a 20 GB GDDR6 capacity alongside a 32-bit wide bus interface. It should land in between the RTX A5000 and RTX A4000 with a TDP configured around 180-200W.

You can find the EEC listing of the NVIDIA RTX A4500 in the picture below which more or less confirms that this SKU is being made:

The NVIDIA RTX A4500 workstation graphics card has been spotted at EEC. (Image Credits: Videocardz)
Then there's the A5500 which Kopite7kimi says may also be made and placed between the A6000 and A5000. This will definitely be a new GA102 SKU and may offer 32 GB GDDR6 capacity across a 384-bit bus interface and with increased core counts over the RTX A5000. These specifications are not fully confirmed and may change by the time these graphics cards launch (which is also some thing we don't currently have information on).

NVIDIA Ampere Workstation Graphics Cards:

Graphics CardNVIDIA RTX A2000NVIDIA RTX A4000NVIDIA RTX A4500NVIDIA RTX A5000NVIDIA RTX A5500NVIDIA RTX A6000
GPUAmpere GA106 GPUAmpere GA104 GPUAmpere GPU (TBD)Ampere GA102 GPUAmpere GA102 GPUAmpere GA102 GPU
GPU ProcessSamsung 8nmSamsung 8nmSamsung 8nmSamsung 8nmSamsung 8nmSamsung 8nm
Die Size276 mm²392.5 mm²TBD628mm²TBD628mm²
GPU Cores3328614471688192TBD10752
Tensor Cores104192224256TBD336
Boost Clock~1200 MHz?1536 MHzTBD1697 MHzTBD1455 MHz
Single Precision8.0 TFLOPs19.2 TFLOPsTBD27.8 TFLOPsTBD31.2 TFLOPs
VRAM6 GB GDDR616 GB GDDR620 GB GDDR624 GB GDDR632 GB GDDR6?48 GB GDDR6
NVLINK VRAM N/AN/AN/A48 GB GDDR664 GB GDDR6?96 GB GDDR6
Memory Bus192-bit256-bit320-bit384-bit384-bit384-bit
Memory Bandwidth228 GB/s448 GB/sTBD768 GB/sTBD768 GB/s
TDP70W140W~200W230W~250W300W
Launch PriceTBCTBCTBCTBCTBC$4650 US
Launch Date October. 2021April, 2021Q4 2021?April, 2021Q4 2021?December, 2020

