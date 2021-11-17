NVIDIA Readies RTX A4500 & A5500 Workstation Graphics Cards With Ampere GPUs

NVIDIA is planning to launch new RTX graphics cards for the workstation segment which will be known as A4500 and A5500. The details for the A4500 come from a listing within EEC as spotted over at Videocardz along with preliminary support within the AIDA64 Extreme hardware detection tool.

NVIDIA Plans To Prepare Even More Ampere RTX Workstation Cards, A4500 and A5500 Coming Soon?

NVIDIA already has four RTX workstation graphics cards within its Ampere portfolio which include the A2000, A4000, A5000, and the top A6000 SKU. Now the EEC listing reveals that the A4500 is also coming soon while an A5500 is also mentioned by Kopite7kimi who revealed the core configuration of the A4500 SKU.

NVIDIA Talks DLSS 2.3 & Compares It To AMD’s FSR, Calling It Superior Than ‘Spatial Upscaling’ Methods

7168FP32, 20G GD6

Maybe A5500 is also prepared. https://t.co/fI7bCVsBnt — kopite7kimi (@kopite7kimi) November 17, 2021

According to Kopite7kimi, the NVIDIA RTX A4500 is expected to rock 7168 CUDA Cores in a total of 56 SMs but we don't know which GPU it should be based on. It could either be the most cut-down configuration of the GA102 GPU (with 66% active cores) or it could use an entirely new SKU in the form of GA103, an Ampere GPU that is coming to the laptop segment soon with RTX 3080 Ti. As for memory, the card is said to rock a 20 GB GDDR6 capacity alongside a 32-bit wide bus interface. It should land in between the RTX A5000 and RTX A4000 with a TDP configured around 180-200W.

You can find the EEC listing of the NVIDIA RTX A4500 in the picture below which more or less confirms that this SKU is being made:

Then there's the A5500 which Kopite7kimi says may also be made and placed between the A6000 and A5000. This will definitely be a new GA102 SKU and may offer 32 GB GDDR6 capacity across a 384-bit bus interface and with increased core counts over the RTX A5000. These specifications are not fully confirmed and may change by the time these graphics cards launch (which is also some thing we don't currently have information on).

NVIDIA Ampere Workstation Graphics Cards: