NVIDIA’s Next-Gen GeForce RTX 4090 Founders Edition “BFGPU” Graphics Card Leaks Ahead of Unveil

NVIDIA's next-gen GeForce RTX 4090 graphics card has leaked ahead of its official unveil in a few hours by Videocardz.

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090, The Ada Lovelace Flagship Graphics Card, Has Been Pictured Ahead of Its Launch In A Few Hours

The graphics card that has been pictured is the flagship GeForce RTX 4090 from NVIDIA which is just as massive as one should've expected. The graphics card comes with a similar cooler design that we saw on the GeForce RTX 30 series graphics cards but with a few subtle changes here and there.

The NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090 graphics card retains the triple-slot BFGPU design that was featured on its predecessor, the GeForce RTX 3090, and comes with a new logo on the front. The card will be retaining its flow-through design which is made even more efficient using two larger 7-blade fans. It will also come with a single PCIe Gen 5.0 (12VPWHR) connector to feed its power requirements and four display outputs including HDMI 2.1 and DP.

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090 'Expected' Specifications

The NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090 will use 128 SMs of the 144 SMs for a total of 16,384 CUDA cores. The GPU will come packed with 96 MB of L2 cache and a total of 384 ROPs which is simply insane but considering that the RTX 4090 is a cut-down design, it may feature slightly lower L2 and ROP counts. The clock speeds are not confirmed yet but considering that the TSMC 4N process is being used, we are expecting clocks between the 2.0-3.0 GHz range.

As for memory specs, the GeForce RTX 4090 is expected to rock 24 GB GDDR6X capacities that will be clocked at 21 Gbps speeds across a 384-bit bus interface. This will provide up to 1 TB/s of bandwidth. This is the same bandwidth as the existing RTX 3090 Ti graphics card and as far as the power consumption is concerned, the TBP is said to be rated at 450W which means that TGP may end up lower than that. The card will be powered by a single 16-pin connector which delivers up to 600W of power. It is likely that we may get 500W+ custom designs as we saw with the RTX 3090 Ti.

The NVIDIA GeForce RTX 40 series graphics cards including the RTX 4080 and RTX 4070 graphics cards will be amongst the first graphics cards besides the RTX 4090 to launch to gamers. The RTX 4090 is so far expected to launch on October 22 but an unveiling is expected at NVIDIA's GTC keynote in a few hours.

Which NVIDIA GeForce RTX 40 series graphics card are you looking forward to the most? NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090 Ti (48 GB 600W)

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090 (24 GB 450W)

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4080 (16 GB 340W)

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4070 (12 GB 285W)

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4060 (8 GB 235W)

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4050 (8 GB 150W) View Results Poll Options are limited because JavaScript is disabled in your browser.