Nioh 2 DLC Will Not Be Unreasonably Difficult; New Weapons Confirmed

Nioh 2, like its predecessor, will get three different DLC packs, and they will include alongside new story content, two new weapon types.

As reported by Ryokutya2089, the Nioh 2 DLC will add three different new campaigns to the game. The new campaigns will be set before the beginning of the main campaign and will have some relation to it, but they will be completely separate. They will also be more difficult than the main game's campaign, but not unreasonably, which is good to know, considering the Nioh DLC was a huge step up in difficulty compared to the already challenging main campaign.

Regarding the two new weapon types, Koei Tecmo hasn't said much. The team is apparently looking for ideas, and they think they have enough time to come up with something.

Nioh 2 will be set before the events of the original game, and it will feature the same mix of original characters and historical figures of its predecessor.

It is the Warring States period in Japan. The year is 1555. Never-ending warfare has transformed the nation into a land of chaos infested by demonic yokai, evil spirits who feed upon their victims. It is in this setting of relentless mayhem that we meet our protagonist, a rogue mercenary hunting down yokai in the Mino Province. This demon hunter hides a terrible secret: they are a half-breed, the orphan offspring of both human and yokai blood. Unable to find a place amongst mankind, our demon hunter journeys alone.

Nioh 2 releases on PlayStation 4 on March 13th.