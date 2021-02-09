We haven't heard a lot about the upcoming Senua's Saga: Hellblade II since its initial announcement. We knew it would be an intriguing sequel to one of the most unique journeys we've taken in some time. And that it looks great on Xbox Series X. But other than that, developer Ninja Theory has been pretty quiet about the whole thing.

Now, we've gotten a brief glimpse into how it might be coming thanks to a new tweet from Ninja Theory's official Twitter account. The image is a cinematic lighting experiment for the game, and it shows Senua standing alone clad in the makeup we first saw in the first trailer that aired.

Here's a cinematic lighting experiment for Senua's Saga: Hellblade II #TheNinjaDiaries pic.twitter.com/i5ddXuec8r — Ninja Theory is Hiring! (@NinjaTheory) February 8, 2021

Of course, this still doesn't give us a lot to go on. We first laid eyes on Senua's Saga: Hellblade II back during The Game Awards 2019, and then COVID-19 happened in 2020. So of course there were likely kinks in the game's development progress. But hopefully it's chugging on as usual, because there's still a lot we'd like to know about the game, and very little that we do know concretely.

On the bright side, we know that the game takes place in Iceland, and it will likely be a much larger game than the first one in the saga. According to information given during a development diary, the team clocked the sequel as a lengthy journey that finds Senua traveling "hundreds of miles seamlessly across Iceland."

Here's hoping we get a release date or something like it in the coming weeks.