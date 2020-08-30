Nimbus Data today unveiled ExaDrive NL, the world’s highest capacity QLC flash SSD, and the industry’s first QLC flash SAS SSD for enterprise workloads. With industry-leading capacity up to 64 TB in a single SSD, ExaDrive NL helps organizations eliminate server sprawl, reduce software licensing costs, improve efficiency, and reduce data center operating costs by up to 75%.

Nimbus Data's ExaDrive NL Series SSDs Can Improve Every Aspect Of A Datacenter Server

By replacing hard drives with ExaDrive NL series SSDs, organizations can increase storage capacity by 4x, improve data access times by over 100x, and reduce power per terabyte by 75%. Available in a 3.5-inch form factor just like enterprise hard drives, ExaDrive NL is plug-and-play compatible with virtually any 3.5 inch HDD slot.

While existing QLC SSDs cannot match the capacity of the latest hard drives, ExaDrive NL is available in 16 TB, 32 TB, and 64 TB sizes, easily eclipsing all HDDs and QLC SSDs on the market. This makes transitioning to flash more affordable than ever before, enabling organizations to increase capacity and reduce OpEx while preserving their existing servers, racks, power, and cooling equipment.

ExaDrive NL supports both SATA and dual-port SAS interfaces. ExaDrive NL is the first QLC flash SSD to offer the proven SAS interface, providing compatibility with high-density enterprise servers, JBODs, and dual-controller storage arrays that require high availability for mission-critical applications.

Unlike NVMe SSDs, ExaDrive NL simplifies tiered and hybrid storage by allowing users to mix hard drives and SSDs in the same enclosure effortlessly. ExaDrive NL can be paired with hardware RAID controllers from Broadcom, Microchip, and others to increase redundancy and performance even further. ExaDrive NL is qualified with servers from major vendors, including Dell EMC, HPE, Lenovo, Cisco, and Supermicro.

As more data is created at the edge, organizations are also facing a new challenge: storing and transporting massive data sets. Hard drives are ill-suited to this task due to slow performance and vibration sensitivity, and NVMe SSDs require too much power and do not provide enough storage capacity. The SSDs offer the capacity of a full data storage array in a device small enough to fit in your back pocket.

ExaDrive NL weighs less than one pound, reducing weight per terabyte by 95% compared to bulky hard-drive-based systems. Its small form factor and resiliency make ExaDrive NL well-suited to autonomous vehicles, aircraft, mobile systems, 5G infrastructure, e-discovery, and cloud data transport appliances. ExaDrive NL is now shipping in SATA and dual-port SAS versions, in 16 TB, 32 TB, and 64 TB capacities.

Customers can purchase ExaDrive NL via Nimbus Data's authorized distributors and resellers, as well as online at authorized retailers, starting under $3,000.