Next OPPO Flagship Will Bring a New, In-House Imaging Chip

OPPO has been on the roll during the INNO Day 2021 as the company has now decided to unveil its first in-house imaging neural processing unit (NPU). The new imaging chip is called MariSilicon X and it will enable better imaging capabilities that should take OPPO's future smartphones to a new level as compared to the competition.

OPPO Wants to Challenge the Big Boys with Its Own Imaging Chip

MariSilicon X serves as a 6nm chip that is a combination of an NPU and image signal processor both of which will take complete advantage of the chips' computing power. This should boost the performance simultaneously, and reduce the power consumption as well. OPPO has claimed that you are going to get 20x faster performance than the Find X3 Pro which is already impressive in terms of imaging.

According to OPPO, The MariSilicon X chip "unlocks the full potential of OPPO's RGBW sensor." Additionally, the chip is also capable of capturing 20=bit HDR for better contrast, even when you are shooting RAW. The same benefits are also found when you are shooting nighttime videos, and you will be able to get a sharper video with reduced noise. The company has mentioned that it will be the first time that a 4K AI HDR night video will be available on an Android phone.

If you are wondering about the availability, the new imaging chip will not be making its way to the OPPO's upcoming foldable phone but it will show up on the next Find X flagship device that is released in Q1 2022.

The smartphone cameras have come a long way, and it is nice to see that OPPO is not staying stagnant and is actually working on bringing something innovative to the market. This will clearly give us something different and worthy to look at.