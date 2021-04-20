Newegg Now Accepts Dogecoin As An Official Payment Method

Newegg has announced that it is now accepting Dogecoin as an official payment method. Dogecoin prices have seen a drastic surge, gaining over 19,000% market value compared to the previous year and that's why more and more companies are taking this cryptocurrency coin more seriously & not treating it as a meme anymore.

Newegg Announces That Its Customers Can Now Pay In Dogecoin As An Official Payment Method

One of the key reasons for the surge in its value has been supporting from Elon Musk who has been tweeting about the cryptocurrency as of late. While other big players in the cryptocurrency market have also seen a massive surge over the past few months (Bitcoin / Ethereum), Dogecoin has been in a leading position with massive gains.

Doge Barking at the Moon pic.twitter.com/QFB81D7zOL — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) April 15, 2021

As of right now, Dogecoin is valued at around $0.4 US while a year ago, it was valued at just $0.06 US. Just as an example, to purchase a $1000 US graphics card such as the NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080 or the AMD Radeon RX 6800 XT, you are going to have to pay in 2500 Dogecoins (at its current value). Newegg has provided a more detailed presser on how users can make transactions using Dogecoin as an official payment method here. You can also read the full press release below: