MSI Optix MEG381CQR Plus High-End Gaming Display With UWQHD+Resolution And Revolutionary HMI Interface

MSI releases the Optix MEG381CQR Plus Gaming monitor, the first gaming display of it's kind to offer something revolutionary—an HMI (Human-Machine Interface) dial at the bottom of the display. There is not another monitor on the market with this option.

The Optix MEG381CQR boasts a 2300R IPS panel, built-in NVIDIA G-Sync Ultimate technology, UWQHD+ resolution, 175Hz refresh rate, one millisecond response time, and VESA DisplayHDR 600. MSI promises that the new display will give every beneficial advantage you will need over your competition.





As far as design, along with the HMI dial MSI also offers a camera cradle and mouse bungee to keep the wired mice cables out of the way for not only a sleek and clean look, but also for that extra advantage.

The Optix MEG381CQR display is curved at a 1000R curvature rate to allow for comfort while still allowing the player to catch every detail of what is happening on screen and stay immersed in the moment. With it's high UWQHD+ resolution, allowing for 3840 x 1600 resolution size, MSI offers a tear-free design with their 21:9 display panel.

MSI utilizes Steelseries GameSense + Mystic light for their new display, offering RGB LEDs to help with gameplay. The gaming monitor displays synched LEDs while playing games. This helps warn players of situations in gameplay that they need to pay more attention to, such as attacks from other players in-game, or large action sequences on the screen, bringing the user into the action even more. MSI also offers VESA certified DisplayHDR 600 technology, offering the widest range of colors available compared to other gaming monitors on the market. With it's 175Hz refresh rate and one millisecond response time, even the best gamers will benefit from the increased quality of any of their games.

The camera cradle can be placed anywhere on top of the display, and the mouse bungee is placed behind the monitor to keep a clean look while reducing any reasons for gamers not to be at their best gaming modes.

The MSI Optix MEG381CQR does not currently have pricing, but will be offered on MSI's site as well as partnered retailers.

Source: MSI